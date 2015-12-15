T-Mobile Brings 5G Home Internet to Nearly Five Million More Homes Across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma

The Un-carrier is expanding 5G Home Internet to 81 more cities and towns in five states, providing millions with a new option for fast, reliable internet.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile is at it again, hooking up 81 more cities and towns across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma with increased access to 5G Home Internet! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it has expanded the footprint of 5G Home Internet across these five states, where more than 1.1 million households still have no access to home broadband. With this latest expansion, T-Mobile Home Internet is available to nearly 5 million more homes. Today’s news follows recent Home Internet expansions in the Southeast, Texas, Midwest and South, bringing a new option for affordable, reliable home broadband to tens of millions of Americans.

Access to fast, reliable home broadband is no longer a luxury. But for too many communities, access to reliable home broadband is still incredibly limited. According to a recent study from the Greater Des Moines Partnership, 40% of Central Iowa homes report download speeds of less than 25 Megabits per second (Mbps), which does not meet the FCC’s definition of high-speed broadband, even though demand for bandwidth has grown at a rate of nearly 25% annually for the last two decades. In Oklahoma, it’s estimated that one in every four students doesn’t have high-speed internet access at home, as roughly 90% of Oklahoma’s school districts are located partly or entirely in rural areas. And in the urban core of Kansas City, MO, officials have gotten creative, launching a program for high school students to install internet in buildings across the city, just to bring basic, affordable connectivity to the city’s residents. It’s 2022. This is unacceptable.

With T-Mobile, more than 40 million households – a third of which are in rural America – are eligible for 5G Home Internet. They’ll get broadband speeds that handle multiple devices at the same time for working, streaming, zooming, online learning, gaming and more! And it’s just $50 per month with AutoPay. Or $30 per month for families with Magenta MAX, T-Mobile’s most popular phone plan – that’s what we call a win-win.

What People Are Saying

“Bravo! Extremely pleased that T-Mobile is committed to increasing home internet service to remove barriers throughout the Denver-Aurora metro area and beyond,” said Colorado Senator Rhonda Fields – District 29 Assistant Majority Leader. “Affordability and cost should never be a barrier to internet access. Diverse communities can achieve the vision of universal, abundant and affordable broadband with this T-Mobile service.”

“Residents across Iowa now have a new option when it comes to reliable home broadband thanks to T-Mobile Home Internet,” said State Rep. Brian Lohse, chair of the Iowa House Information Technology committee. “Access to home broadband is not a luxury, it is a necessity and I look forward to this continued partnership with T-Mobile as we continue to expand broadband access across our state.”

“I am elated that T-Mobile is expanding its Home Internet service in Colorado and providing a competitive option for home broadband,” said Colorado State Representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet. “Broadband is an essential service and it’s critical that Coloradans have reliable and affordable options for staying connected. I applaud T-Mobile’s investment in this space and look forward to future broadband expansion to other parts of our great state.”

“T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet investment in Oklahoma is a great step forward for many in Oklahoma who need faster speeds and improved internet access,” said Rep. Jeff Boatman. “I can’t thank them enough for their commitment and willingness to work alongside many others to improve internet access in the state.”

“Broadband expansion is vital to Missouri’s future,” said Missouri State Senator Sandy Crawford. “T-Mobile’s expansion of its 5G internet service will help families in Sedalia get the speeds they need for both work and personal use. I appreciate their investment in Pettis County.”

“T-Mobile’s expansion of its 5G Home Internet service will help more Kansas families get the speeds they want for work, school and fun,” said Kansas Lt. Governor David Toland. “We are grateful for their investment in Kansas and hope to see it continue.”

“At T-Mobile, we’re all about disrupting broken industries. And the broadband industry is big-time broken. Millions across this country are being left behind, unable to participate in the digital economy and in virtual learning, all because they don’t have access to high-speed internet. That’s just ridiculous,” said Mike Katz, Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile. “So today, we’re giving nearly 5 million more homes across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma a new, affordable option for fast, reliable 5G internet. With 5G Home Internet, along with efforts like Project 10Million, T-Mobile is doing real work to bridge the Digital Divide.”

About T-Mobile Home Internet

T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet is wireless home internet for just $50 a month, up to 50% savings compared to the industry benchmark. It’s fast and reliable without all the traditional internet provider BS. And it runs on the same great network as T-Mobile for wireless.

It’s a flat rate. No added taxes or fees, no equipment costs, no annual contracts and no price hikes.

Setup is simple because it’s 100% wireless. Customers get a gateway in the mail, plug it in, download the app and connect in less than 15 minutes. No waiting for installation. No holes to drill.

If you need support, T-Mobile’s dedicated team of experts is just a call or message away.

And now is the perfect time to sign up. Just last month, T-Mobile announced its latest Un-carrier move, aimed at tackling pain points that have plagued the broadband industry for decades. With Internet Freedom, customers can test drive Home Internet worry-free, break up with their provider at no cost because T-Mobile is covering early termination fees up to $500, lock in their price with Price Lock, and get exclusive deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays.

And for a limited time, customers can also get 50% off YouTube TV for one year with Home Internet and a Magenta MAX phone plan. And families with Magenta MAX can get Home Internet for just $30 a month.

Expanded Access

5G Home Internet is available to more than 40 million homes nationwide. And now, millions more homes across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma have access to 5G Home Internet too. Availability is based on network capacity, which is increasing all the time. Check if T-Mobile Home Internet is available for your home at https://www.t-mobile.com/isp.

Colorado

Boulder

Breckenridge

Cañon City

Colorado Springs

Craig

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Fort Collins

Fort Morgan

Glenwood Springs

Grand Junction

Greeley

Montrose

Pueblo

Steamboat Springs

Iowa

Ames

Burlington

Cedar Rapids

Clinton

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island

Des Moines-West Des Moines

Dubuque

Fairfield

Fort Madison-Keokuk

Iowa City

Marshalltown

Mason City

Muscatine

Omaha-Council Bluffs

Spencer

Spirit Lake

Waterloo-Cedar Falls

Kansas

Atchison

Coffeyville

Dodge City

Emporia

Hutchinson

Lawrence

Manhattan

McPherson

Parsons

Pittsburg

Salina

Topeka

Wichita

Winfield

Missouri

Branson

Columbia

Fort Leonard Wood

Hannibal

Jefferson City

Joplin

Kansas City

Kennett

Kirksville

Marshall

Maryville

Mexico

Rolla

Sedalia

Sikeston

Springfield

St. Joseph

St. Louis

Warrensburg

West Plains

Oklahoma

Ada

Ardmore

Bartlesville

Duncan

Durant

Elk City

Guymon

Lawton

Miami

Muskogee

Oklahoma City

Shawnee

Stillwater

Tahlequah

Tulsa

Woodward

Not available in all areas; customers ineligible for 5G Home or Business Internet may be eligible for 4G LTE or other fixed wireless options. During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. For use only at location provided at activation. Credit approval required. AutoPay: $5/mo. discount may not reflect on 1st bill. Regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. If canceling Home Internet service, return gateway or pay up to $370. $30/mo. for families with 2+ qualifying Magenta MAX lines and Home Internet Service. Via $20 monthly bill credit. Credits may take up to 2 bill cycles; credits will stop if you cancel any lines or change plans. Price Lock guarantees your regular monthly rate for your current qualified home internet service plan (excludes taxes/fees, limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, devices and network management practices). Test Drive: Cancel within 15 days of Home Internet service activation to receive refund via one-time bill credit. Contract Freedom: Allow 8 weeks. Paid via virtual prepaid MasterCard© issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC; card terms apply. Applies to early termination fees; other costs excluded. 50% off YouTube TV for one year: English base plan subscription automatically renews at $64.99/mo. after first year. $50 Streaming Device Rebate: Paid via virtual prepaid MasterCard, typically in 8 weeks.

