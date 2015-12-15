OneStream Recognized as a Market Leader with Perfect Recommend Score in the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® EPM Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services

OneStream recognized for the fifth consecutive year for customer service and vendor credibility in the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) market

ROCHESTER, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, has been named an overall leader for the fifth consecutive year in the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services. The company also earned a perfect ‘5-out-of-5’ recommend score, reinforcing the company’s commitment to customer success as well as its position as a recognized market leader.

“In 2022, OneStream received outstanding results across virtually all measures and is an Overall leader in the Customer Experience Model and Vendor Credibility Model. Customers rank the company best in class for sales professionalism, responsiveness, flexibility/accommodation and business practices, product robustness/sophistication of technology, reliability of technology, integration of components within product, ease of upgrade/migration to new versions, and technical support time to resolve problems and responsiveness,” said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer of Dresner Advisory Services. “Additionally, it maintains a perfect recommend score. We applaud OneStream on their 2022 rankings and their continued recognition in our annual market survey.”

The 2022 Wisdom of Crowds EPM Market Study leverages a 33-criteria vendor performance measurement system to derive analysis and assessment from customer surveys – the most important indicator of performance and value. This recognition builds on OneStream’s prestigious industry acknowledgements in 2022, further driving its credibility as a market leader.

“We are pleased to be recognized once again as a market leader in the Wisdom of Crowds EPM Market Study as this further validates our mission of ensuring every customer is a reference, one success at a time”, said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “Our unified and extensible platform helps finance leaders conquer today’s market challenges by gaining increased visibility into their business, streamlining complex financial processes and driving informed decision-making at the speed of business.”

Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To access a copy of the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds EPM Market Study, click here.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,100 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Contacts

LeeAnn Coviello



PAN Communications



[email protected]