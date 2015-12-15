Henry Ford Health Wins 2022 Premier Alliance Excellence Award

Detroit-based health system recognized by Premier Inc. for unparalleled innovation and commitment to healthcare transformation

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PINC #Breakthroughs22—Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement and technology company, has named Henry Ford Health, an integrated nonprofit health system providing a full continuum of services throughout southeast Michigan, the winner of the 2022 Premier Alliance Excellence Award.

The Alliance Excellence Award recognizes innovative healthcare providers that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to healthcare transformation, using Premier as a key partner. Henry Ford Health – which includes five acute care hospitals, two destination facilities for complex cancer and orthopedics and sports medicine care, three behavioral health facilities, primary care and urgent care centers – supports Premier’s strategy and vision through its participation in more than half a dozen committees, including Premier’s Board of Directors Advisory Committee and Strategic Advisory Committee, as well as SURPASS®, Premier’s highly committed purchasing program.

In addition, Henry Ford Health leverages Premier’s strategic supply chain services, Remitra™ procure-to-pay technology, and the full range of PINC AI™ data and technology tools – including INsights clinical intelligence, advisory services and collaboratives – in its delivery of exceptional, cost-effective care throughout the communities it serves. Through Henry Ford Innovations (HFI), the health system partners with PINC AI™ Applied Sciences to accelerate the research, testing and development of new products, services, interventions and other novel healthcare initiatives.

“Henry Ford Health has achieved top performance in cost, quality and safety, winning numerous state and national recognitions for their efforts,” said Michael J. Alkire, President and CEO of Premier. “Together, we’ve worked to pinpoint millions of dollars in savings through more appropriate utilization and the elimination of unnecessary variations in care. We’re honored to recognize their innovative efforts with the Alliance Excellence Award.”

Henry Ford Health was selected from Premier’s nationwide alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other provider organizations.

“We truly appreciate Premier’s partnership, support and recognition of Henry Ford Health’s success in reducing costs, improving quality and advancing overall healthcare transformation on behalf of our patients and communities,” said Wright Lassiter III, President and CEO of Henry Ford Health.

Henry Ford Health continues to achieve strong performance through a data-driven, benchmark-based approach to quality and resource utilization, as well as participation in forward-thinking initiatives such as Premier’s Population Health Management Collaborative. The health system has also led the way in bringing resiliency to the healthcare supply chain by investing in DeRoyal Industries and Prestige Ameritech, alongside Premier and other members, thereby expanding domestic manufacturing of critical personal protective equipment (PPE) products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry Ford Health is accepting the Premier Alliance Excellence Award on June 21, 2022, in front of thousands of peers during an awards ceremony held at Premier’s annual Breakthroughs Conference. Previous Premier Alliance Excellence Award winners include Atrium Health (Charlotte, NC), St. Luke’s University Health Network (Bethlehem, PA), McLaren Health Care (Detroit), University Hospitals (Cleveland), Baystate Health (Springfield, MA), Banner Health (Phoenix), Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati), Inova (Falls Church, VA) and Texas Health Resources (Arlington, TX).

