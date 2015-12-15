TP-Link Launches New Deco Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System with Multi-Gig Connection in Best Buy Stores for $399.99

Deco X4300 Pro features a 2.5G WAN/LAN port, WiFi speeds up to 4.3 Gbps, and 7,000 sq. ft. of coverage

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today introduced the Deco X4300 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (3 Pack) in Best Buy stores and online. Its slick design, fully loaded features and solid performance makes the Deco X4300 Pro the best value Wi-Fi 6 mesh system for the majority of consumers at only $399.99.

2.5G Connection for Multi-Gig Internet

As many leading ISPs have begun to offer faster, multi-gig plans at lower cost to consumers, hardware needs have likewise increased. The Deco X4300 Pro offers a blazing fast wired connection with a 2.5G WAN/LAN port and two gigabit LAN ports, allowing users to take full advantage of their new multi-gig internet connection.

Blazing Fast Speeds and Efficient Connectivity

The Deco X4300 Pro provides clear and strong WiFi speeds up to 4.3 Gbps*. Enhanced by Wi-Fi 6 and its revolutionary combination of OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology, the Deco X4300 Pro provides a more efficient network with four times the average throughput on connected devices in dense environments. The Deco X4300 Pro system connects up to 150 devices to cover all users’ needs.

Smart WiFi with AI-Driven Mesh

Featuring TP-Link’s AI-Driven Smart Mesh technology, the Deco X4300 Pro delivers smarter WiFi without interruption. It will automatically learn and optimize connectivity based on the environment for the best WiFi experience and provides customized mesh WiFi unique to each user’s home and network environment, ensuring the best connection for each device at all times.

Safe and Secure with HomeShield

The Deco X4300 Pro allows home network customization with enhanced security using a kit of features built into TP-Link HomeShield**. Whether performing real-time IoT protection, detecting cyber threats to retain privacy, blocking inappropriate content or prioritizing bandwidth needs to get a faster networking experience, HomeShield provides users with the tools needed to fully manage their network.

Easy Setup and Management

Having an abundance of features does not require a complicated setup and management. Users can easily install the Deco X4300 Pro through the Deco app in minutes. The intuitive Deco app allows users full control to monitor from anywhere.

Pricing & Availability

The Deco X4300 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (3 pack) has an MSRP of $399.99 and is available at Best Buy both in store and online.

TP-Link also introduced the new Archer AX3000 Pro WiFi router with 2.5G port in Best Buy for $179.99, learn more here.

About TP-Link

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked top provider of WLAN products, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

For further information visit www.tp-link.com/us.

*Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual wireless data throughput, wireless coverage and maximum quantity of connected devices are not guaranteed and will vary as a result of network conditions, client limitations, and environmental factors.

** Subscription is required for some pro features, learn more details at https://www.tp-link.com/us/homeshield/.

