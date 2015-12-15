HES Gamifies the Serious Business of Employee Financial Literacy

New Right On the Money program makes learning about personal finance fun.

MIDLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, HES, a wellness company specializing in web- and mobile-based employee well-being solutions, announced the launch of the industry’s first game-based employee financial literacy program, Right On the Money.

The program takes the often-intimidating subject of financial education and makes it fun. Players immerse themselves in an interactive game on their desktop or mobile device as they build greater knowledge of personal finance, while gaining confidence in their ability to make smart money decisions.

“Our research shows employees are sometimes afraid of this topic, and many are embarrassed by what they don’t know. So, we created a non-threatening way to learn and take steps to a sound financial future,” notes HES CEO and founder, Dean Witherspoon. “There’s more anxiety about money matters today than ever, making this the ideal time to build knowledge and inspire confidence,” he adds.

In its two parts (Money Round and Double Your Money Round) players earn virtual dollars by creating a personalized game board to match their life stage and priorities. With 18 financial well-being topics — including budgeting, college financing, the role of money advisers, saving for retirement, and reducing debt — players select the categories most important to them.

Employees of all ages, income levels, and backgrounds learn at a pace suited to them, making the game accessible for new hires laying the foundation of a secure future, through workers approaching retirement.

Reinforcing the game experience are social components including teams, buddies, an interactive message board, and in-app messaging to drive engagement. Witherspoon confirms: “Playing the game with coworkers makes a connection that goes beyond learning; it creates camaraderie.”

