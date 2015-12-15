Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Announces Partnership with The Power of Nutrition and World Bank to Tackle Malnutrition

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), a global nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and families around the world, announced today a new two-year partnership with The Power of Nutrition and the World Bank. The partnership will include a grant of $300,000 and will initially focus on the Stunting Reduction Program in Rwanda. These efforts are in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 to achieve zero hunger globally.

“The effects of poor nutrition in children are alarming and we hope to elevate the transformative work done by The Power of Nutrition and the World Bank to ensure children and families receive a head start and a healthier quality of life,” said Alan Hoffman, President of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation.

Stunting affects 149 million children around the world and 33% of children under the age of five in Rwanda, limiting their physical and cognitive development. This preventable and reversible form of malnutrition also impacts Rwanda’s local economic growth, and the partnership will increase awareness of, and access to, quality nutrition, positively impacting more than one million women and children.

Funding for this program will support the provision of essential nutrition and health services to children and mothers and support the delivery of nutrition conditional cash transfers to enhance access to adequate and diverse diets and health services.

“We’re pleased to partner with the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation to support The Power of Nutrition’s goal of accelerating the pace and scale of improvements in nutrition provision globally,” said Simon Bishop, Chief Executive Officer, The Power of Nutrition. “Together, with the World Bank, we look forward to bringing about lasting improvements to people’s lives in Rwanda and continuing to highlight the importance of diets that are accessible, healthy and sustainable.”

This collaboration complements the Nutrition for Zero Hunger (NFZH) campaign, a global initiative started by Herbalife Nutrition. Through NFZH, Herbalife Nutrition and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation provide critical resources and expertise to communities around the world with the aim of bringing hunger down to zero – an issue which currently affects 1 in 9 people worldwide.

The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation has been committed to helping alleviate food shortages for more than 17 years. In 2021 alone, the Foundation donated more than $5 million to help support more than 167 organizations around the world so they may provide healthy meals, nutrition education and other support to children and families, including Asociación Mexicana de Bancos de Alimentos (BAMX) and the SOS Children’s Villages of Europe, Africa and India.

To learn more about how the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation is improving lives around the world, visit, www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

About Herbalife Nutrition Foundation

Since 2005, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), a global nonprofit foundation, has been devoted to improving lives of children and families around the world. HNF supports community-based Casa Herbalife Nutrition partners around the globe, that help bring good nutrition to socially vulnerable communities and aid to organizations focused on promoting access, education and empowerment of good nutrition, general wellness and disaster relief. For more information about HNF and how you can support the programs, visit www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

About The Power of Nutrition

The Power of Nutrition is a charitable foundation that raises money and creates partnerships to advance the fight against malnutrition in Africa and Asia. Our vision is a world where every child has the right nutrition to achieve their full potential.

Our innovative finance and partnership model multiplies nutrition investments to make resources go further than any organisation could achieve alone.

We currently have 19 programmes in countries with high rates of malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, reaching over 92 million women, children and adolescents. Each is aligned behind national government plans, carefully designed to deliver impact at scale, and is based around a core set of evidence-based, high-impact interventions known to improve child, adolescent, and maternal nutrition.

Visit www.powerofnutrition.org for more information on our work and how to partner with us.

