Picatinny Federal Credit Union Taps Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Credit Underwriting Platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PicatinnyFCU–Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider Scienaptic AI announced that Picatinny Federal Credit Union has chosen to implement Scienaptic’s credit decisioning platform. This deployment will enable Picatinny Federal Credit Union to streamline and automate its credit underwriting process, increase approvals and enhance the member experience.

Founded as a one-branch credit union serving Picatinny Arsenal in 1939, Picatinny Federal Credit Union is the 6th largest credit union in New Jersey with assets totaling $458.24 Million and providing banking services to more than 18,000 members with 5 branch locations. The credit union is a full-service financial institution serving Morris County, NJ with the mission of caring about their family of members by offering financial solutions to help them achieve their goals and realize their dreams.

“At Picatinny Federal Credit Union, we are committed to helping our members pursue their dreams and achieve their financial goals,” said Tony Molina, CEO of Picatinny Federal Credit Union. “Scienaptic’s AI platform will fully automate our loan decisioning process, speed up loan decisions, minimize risk and increase credit access for members through fair and transparent underwriting. This is expected to improve our member experience and enhance our growth.”

“We are driven to improve the financial lives of members Picatinny FCU serves via credit empowerment and personalized decisions delivered through a fair, compliant AI underwriting technology,” said Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic AI. “Our platform will help Picatinny Federal increase loan approvals and credit access to underserved members, transform member experience, increase operational efficiency, and minimize risk all at the same time.”

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI’s mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. Whether credit union, auto lender, bank, or fintech, Scienaptic’s AI native credit decisioning platform enables lenders to constantly improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions, helping them reach a greater number of borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often, without increasing risk while addressing all Regulatory aspects especially Fair lending and explainable adverse actions.

The company’s AI platform is used by lenders of all sizes, integrating seamlessly with their existing systems. Scienaptic-enabled lenders have processed more than 190 million transactions worth $36 billion in credit decisions, benefitting millions of borrowers, and helping them get access to the credit they need. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.

