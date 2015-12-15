Xpeedic Releases Latest RF EDA/Filter Design Platform at IMS2022
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence–Xpeedic today released its latest RF EDA/Filter Design Platform 2022 at IMS2022, the flagship event dedicated to all things microwave and RF, which is taking place in Denver, CO, June 19-24, 2022.
With its differentiating chip-package-system EDA tools and mass-production proven filter IPs, Xpeedic RF EDA/Filter Design Platform accelerates the designs of highly integrated RF module and system.
RF EDA from IC to System
IC
- IRIS On-chip passive modeling and simulation for RFIC designs with accelerated 3D EM solver, and certified by advanced nodes technologies
- iModeler Passive model generation with built-in MoM cap, MiM cap, inductor and transformer templates, parameterized result exploration with built-in templates.
- iVerifier Fast passive verification by comparing the EM results of the PDK parameterized models, the neural network training model results, and the SPICE results of the equivalent circuit
System
- XDS RF system-level design and simulation platform providing schematic design and simulation, post-layout electromagnetic simulation, EM-circuit co-simulation and tuning/optimization.
Filter
- XDS has built-in RF filter design module which is dedicated to filter design with the entire design flow from filter topology selection, cell optimization, layout generation, to package co-simulation.
Mass-Production Proven Filter IP
IPD Filter
-
Xpeedic offers the turnkey IPD filter solution to RF front-end module and system customers in the mobile and IoT market. Its widespread adoption makes the total volume exceeding one billion units. The advantages of adopting Xpeedic’s IPD solution include:
- Silicon-proven IP library for filters, power dividers, couplers, baluns, multiplexers, and matching network;
- Trusted foundry and package ecosystem partners;
- Quick turnaround for customization supported by dedicated engineering team and home-made EDA design flow.
Hybrid Filter
- Xpeedic has a broad filter portfolio with diversified filter technologies including IPD, SAW, and BAW. Combining the advantage from each different filter technology in conjunction with the innovative system-in-package solution, Xpeedic’s hybrid filter provides the best performance in terms of bandwidth, roll-off skirt, out-of-band rejection, and power handling.
About Xpeedic
Xpeedic is a leading provider of EDA/IP solutions to accelerate designs and simulations for next generation high-frequency, high-speed intelligent electronic products across chip, package and system levels, such as RF front end components and modules, high-speed interconnects, connectors, IC packages and printed circuit boards.
Founded in 2010, Xpeedic has offices in both US and China. For more information, please visit www.xpeedic.com.
Contacts
Max Cang
Email: [email protected]