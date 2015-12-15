Xpeedic Releases Latest RF EDA/Filter Design Platform at IMS2022

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence–Xpeedic today released its latest RF EDA/Filter Design Platform 2022 at IMS2022, the flagship event dedicated to all things microwave and RF, which is taking place in Denver, CO, June 19-24, 2022.

With its differentiating chip-package-system EDA tools and mass-production proven filter IPs, Xpeedic RF EDA/Filter Design Platform accelerates the designs of highly integrated RF module and system.

RF EDA from IC to System

IC

IRIS On-chip passive modeling and simulation for RFIC designs with accelerated 3D EM solver, and certified by advanced nodes technologies

iModeler Passive model generation with built-in MoM cap, MiM cap, inductor and transformer templates, parameterized result exploration with built-in templates.

iVerifier Fast passive verification by comparing the EM results of the PDK parameterized models, the neural network training model results, and the SPICE results of the equivalent circuit

System

XDS RF system-level design and simulation platform providing schematic design and simulation, post-layout electromagnetic simulation, EM-circuit co-simulation and tuning/optimization.

Filter

XDS has built-in RF filter design module which is dedicated to filter design with the entire design flow from filter topology selection, cell optimization, layout generation, to package co-simulation.

Mass-Production Proven Filter IP

IPD Filter

Xpeedic offers the turnkey IPD filter solution to RF front-end module and system customers in the mobile and IoT market. Its widespread adoption makes the total volume exceeding one billion units. The advantages of adopting Xpeedic’s IPD solution include: Silicon-proven IP library for filters, power dividers, couplers, baluns, multiplexers, and matching network; Trusted foundry and package ecosystem partners; Quick turnaround for customization supported by dedicated engineering team and home-made EDA design flow.



Hybrid Filter

Xpeedic has a broad filter portfolio with diversified filter technologies including IPD, SAW, and BAW. Combining the advantage from each different filter technology in conjunction with the innovative system-in-package solution, Xpeedic’s hybrid filter provides the best performance in terms of bandwidth, roll-off skirt, out-of-band rejection, and power handling.

About Xpeedic

Xpeedic is a leading provider of EDA/IP solutions to accelerate designs and simulations for next generation high-frequency, high-speed intelligent electronic products across chip, package and system levels, such as RF front end components and modules, high-speed interconnects, connectors, IC packages and printed circuit boards.

Founded in 2010, Xpeedic has offices in both US and China. For more information, please visit www.xpeedic.com.

