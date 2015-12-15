Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Webcast of Investor Relations Summit at Discover

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct a live video webcast of its Investor Relations Summit at HPE Discover 2022 in Las Vegas.

The webcast starts on Tuesday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. Webcast details can be found on HPE’s Investor Relations website at www.hpe.com/investor/IRSummit2022.

Antonio Neri, President & CEO, and Fidelma Russo, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, will host a live investor session and Q&A following the HPE Discover 2022 keynote address. The schedule is as follows:

10:00 – 11:30 a.m. PT: HPE Discover 2022 Keynote by Antonio Neri

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. PT: IR Summit Session with Antonio Neri, President & CEO, and Fidelma Russo, EVP and Chief Technology Officer

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

