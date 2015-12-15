Itron Inspire 2022 to Gather Industry Leaders in Person for First Time in Three Years

Itron’s Premier Customer-Focused Event to Uncover Possibilities for a Better Connected, Sustainable Future

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IIoT–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that its flagship event, Itron Inspire 2022, will take place in person Sept. 23-30, 2022, at the JW Marriott Island Beach Resort in Marco Island, FL.

The customer-focused event will feature a full line-up of sessions and networking events for in-person attendees as well as livestreamed keynotes and select breakout sessions for an online audience. The conference will connect industry experts from across energy, water, industrial IoT (IIoT) and smart city communities to share insights, learn from one another and explore the possibilities for a more connected, sustainable and resourceful future.

“We can’t wait to reconnect in person and online with our customers and partners across the industry,” said Marina Donovan, vice president, global marketing and public affairs at Itron “Utilities and cities are uniquely aware of the emerging trends and challenges facing our industry, and Itron and our partners are developing cutting-edge solutions to address them. During Itron Inspire, we’ll come together to discuss these opportunities, including how more intelligence opens the door to more possibilities.”

Agenda-at-a-Glance

The high-level schedule of events is outlined below. A more detailed agenda will be released closer to the conference.

Pre-Conference Training and Forums: Sept. 23-25, 2022

Knowledge Conference: Sept. 25-27, 2022 Welcome Reception Keynotes Breakout Sessions Big Picture Sessions Women in Utilities Reception Monday Night Event Closing Reception

Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Conference: Sept. 27-29

Itron Solutions Forum: Sept. 28-29, 2022

Post-Conference Training and Forums: Sept. 28-30, 2022

Registration for the conference, including both in-person and livestream sessions, is open and the full agenda will be available later this summer. To learn more, visit www.itron.com/inspire.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

