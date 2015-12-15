Heyday Raises $6.5M for AI-Powered Research Assistant that Makes Knowledge Workers Smarter

Spark Capital leads seed round for browser extension that helps people recall the web

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heyday, an AI-powered research assistant, announced $6.5 million in seed funding today led by Spark Capital with participation from Abstract Ventures, Packy McCormick’s Not Boring Syndicate, Firsthand Ventures, Correlation Ventures, Ride Ventures, Spacecadet Ventures, and several angel investors. Heyday will use the funding to grow the team and develop the product. Spark Capital Partner, Kevin Thau, will join the Board of Directors.





According to a McKinsey study, knowledge workers spend almost 19 percent of working hours trying to track down information needed to complete tasks. Knowledge management tools help professionals organize their information, but the act of organizing information siphons time away from core tasks.

“Most people who do a lot of research online don’t want to spend time organizing their information. They just want to be smarter,” said Samiur Rahman, co-founder, and CEO of Heyday. “Heyday isn’t built for knowledge management tool super users. It’s built for people, like me, with limited energy and capacity to stay organized. It’s easy to set up, requires little manual input, and enhances existing workflows.”

Co-founders Samiur Rahman and Sam DeBrule created Heyday in 2021 to help professionals handle the high volume of information on the internet with less effort. Content marketers, startup founders, research analysts, investors and other research professionals are now amongst the company’s initial customer base.

Heyday helps people learn faster and save time by:

Surfacing content from past research alongside relevant Google search results to improve recall and prevent them from wasting time tracking down information.

to improve recall and prevent them from wasting time tracking down information. Overlaying articles they’re reading with relevant Tweets, articles, and documents to fill gaps in their research and help them understand new topics faster.

to fill gaps in their research and help them understand new topics faster. Curating a knowledge base that fills itself with content related to topics they’ve spent the most time researching to improve retention.

“We all need tools that help us make the most of our time,” said Kevin Thau, General Partner at Spark Capital. “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Heyday mission to build an AI-powered research assistant that works in the background to make people more knowledgeable.”

The Heyday browser extension can be installed at https://heyday.xyz/. People add the extension to their browser and integrate their apps to get started. Heyday then pulls in files, links, and conversations from Google Docs, Dropbox, Slack, and Twitter and enhances existing workflows — resurfacing content that would otherwise be forgotten alongside Google searches, overlaying pages they’re viewing with relevant articles and tweets, and automatically curating a knowledge base of topics they spend the most time reading about. Heyday is available on Chrome, Firefox, Brave, Edge, and Vivaldi browsers.

Heyday is an AI-powered research assistant that makes you feel smarter by automatically resurfacing content you forgot about. Heyday’s browser extension won Product Hunt #1 Product of the Month for April 2022 and was recognized by Fast Company as one of the “Best New Productivity Apps” in February 2022. Heyday extensions are available for Chrome, Firefox, Brave, Edge, and Vivaldi. To add Heyday to your browser, please visit: https://heyday.xyz/

