YugabyteDB 2.15 and New Migration Engine YugabyteDB Voyager Effortlessly Power the Widest Range of Apps and Simplify Cloud Adoption

New innovations enable enterprises to run diverse cloud native workloads on a single unified database with predictable performance and greater developer productivity

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yugabyte, the leading open source distributed SQL database company, today announced the general availability of YugabyteDB 2.15 and unveiled a new service, YugabyteDB Voyager.

YugabyteDB 2.15 gives engineering and operations teams a unified platform to run all their business-critical transactional applications effortlessly. YugabyteDB Voyager, the new cloud database migration service, accelerates cloud native adoption by making the move to a distributed database simple and efficient. YugabyteDB 2.15 and Voyager represent the most extensive updates to the database since its initial launch.

Application modernization and the shift to cloud native architectures is putting pressure on traditional systems of record built with legacy database solutions. While database technologies have evolved to optimize for particular workloads and access patterns, modern application needs don’t fit into these silos. Business applications typically combine SQL and NoSQL access, large and small table database structures, private and public cloud deployments, and single-tenant and multi-tenant requirements.

YugabyteDB 2.15 offers dynamic workload optimization enabling organizations to effortlessly deploy and run the widest range of cloud native transactional applications in a single consolidated database, with predictable performance.

“Yugabyte brings exceptional technology performance, scale, and resilience to our partnership,” said Tony Coleman, CTO, Temenos. “Along with its unrivaled global database expertise and its service capabilities, YugabyteDB was a natural fit with our vision for the future of our technology cloud based proposition.”

As organizations continue to embrace the public cloud for their applications, migrating business-critical data to cloud native databases remains one of the biggest barriers to accelerating cloud adoption. YugabyteDB Voyager delivers a powerful migration engine that helps to effortlessly migrate critical data from legacy on-premises or cloud databases to a distributed, multi-cloud data fabric powered by YugabyteDB. The engine helps organizations optimize moving to a distributed, cloud native environment by managing the entire lifecycle of database migration, from cluster preparation to schema and data migration.

As well as introducing YugabyteDB Voyager, YugabyteDB 2.15 delivers new innovations across three key areas:

Dynamic workload optimization enables organizations to cover the widest range of existing and new transactional workloads with a single, unified database. New features under this category include dynamic app-aware sharding, enhanced quality of service (QoS), and support for multi-tenancy.

enables organizations to cover the widest range of existing and new transactional workloads with a single, unified database. New features under this category include dynamic app-aware sharding, enhanced quality of service (QoS), and support for multi-tenancy. Enhanced developer productivity streamlines how developers build applications or port existing applications to a distributed SQL database with capabilities such as READ_COMMITTED isolation with pessimistic locking, enhanced Change Data Capture (CDC), support for PostgreSQL language extensions, and an expanded ecosystem including Prisma, GORM, and Django. Yugabyte is the first and only distributed SQL vendor to offer all three PostgreSQL isolation levels, making it that much easier to shift existing applications to a distributed database and leverage what developers already know given the ubiquity of PostgreSQL.

streamlines how developers build applications or port existing applications to a distributed SQL database with capabilities such as READ_COMMITTED isolation with pessimistic locking, enhanced Change Data Capture (CDC), support for PostgreSQL language extensions, and an expanded ecosystem including Prisma, GORM, and Django. Yugabyte is the first and only distributed SQL vendor to offer all three PostgreSQL isolation levels, making it that much easier to shift existing applications to a distributed database and leverage what developers already know given the ubiquity of PostgreSQL. Performance at any scale is achievable with features like Yugabyte’s new built-in performance advisor that offers performance analytics and tailored recommendations and up to 20x faster data loading performance with packed columns and an optimized COPY command.

“We built YugabyteDB with the goal of simplifying the data tier for cloud native applications,” said Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and CTO of Yugabyte. “Simplicity in today’s demanding enterprise environments is about being able to run an expanding array of diverse workloads in any cloud around the world with enterprise-class scale, performance, and availability. YugabyteDB 2.15 is our most feature-rich release since launch, reinforcing YugabyteDB as the best-in-class database for both enterprises and born-in-the-cloud startups. YugabyteDB Voyager further breaks down barriers at the data layer that often hinder or complicate the journey to the cloud.”

To learn more about YugabyteDB and how distributed SQL can accelerate your modernization initiatives, join the discussion in September at the Distributed SQL Summit (DSS) 2022. DSS, hosted by Yugabyte, is the only event focused on bringing the distributed SQL database community together for discussions and presentations on technology innovation, use cases, workshops, and insight into what’s next for Distributed SQL. Registration for this event is now open.

For a deep dive into the new features in YugabyteDB 2.15, visit the YugabyteDB launch site and read the blog post. You can also get started with YugabyteDB today by signing up for a free YugabyteDB Managed account.

​​About Yugabyte

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, cloud-native applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud-native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. www.yugabyte.com

Contacts

Will Clark



fama PR



[email protected]