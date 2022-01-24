Horizon Sets New Broadband Possibilities in Ohio with Adtran

Adtran end-to-end fiber broadband solution helps provider expand network footprint and future-proof service capabilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adtran, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced Horizon has selected the Adtran 10G fiber access platform and intelligent SaaS software to build a new fiber network throughout several communities in Ohio. Horizon is leveraging the Adtran end-to-end broadband solution to expand its service footprint, proactively monitor its growing network and bring high-quality symmetrical broadband to rural communities.

Horizon is a multi-state service provider in Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois. Initially beginning in Southern Ohio, Horizon has provided telecommunications services for over 125 years and has since expanded its enterprise-grade fiber capabilities to provide world-class services to enterprise and carrier customers. Horizon has now expanded its focus to meet an increased demand from residential communities for reliable broadband service. The service provider selected the Adtran 10G fiber access platform along with the Adtran intelligent SaaS software to deliver the highest quality fiber broadband services while optimizing network operations and increasing service velocity. The ability to easily monitor network uptime and congestion enables Horizon to respond to potential issues before they become a subscriber issue.

“Any time you have the opportunity to put direct fiber between the customer and the carrier it creates limitless possibilities,” said Brian Riley, Senior Vice President of FTTP at Horizon. “We are intentionally building a modern network that doesn’t cut corners, unlike any other provider out there today. We’re leveraging the best architecture so that we can build a resilient network to deliver the best user experience. Because of partners like Adtran, we now have the expertise and capability to support high-quality residential broadband services and large-scale Ethernet services for businesses and carriers.”

The Ohio communities that Horizon plans to serve are rural and suburban areas that were previously limited to traditional cable or telephone company service. With the new fiber network, Horizon can deploy multi-gigabit services that are 900x faster than before and will be the first symmetrical services ever offered in these communities. Horizon also chose the Adtran 10G fiber access platform because it simplifies migration to future technologies.

“The future-proof strength of the Adtran 10G fiber access platform is a game changer. Not only does it offer scalability to support long-term bandwidth demands, but it supports any type of fiber access connection, including Active Ethernet, XGS-PON, Carrier Ethernet, WDM, point-to-point and subtended rings. It enables any type of service provider to build any type of network and support every type of fiber access service,” said Craig Stein, Vice President, Americas, and Head of Global Business Development at Adtran. “We’re helping service providers like Horizon easily grow their networks, expand their service revenue and connect their communities to new possibilities.”

For more information about the Adtran end-to-end fiber broadband solution, please visit www.adtran.com/e2e.

About Horizon

Horizon is a facilities-based fiber-optic broadband service provider based in Ohio, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, and Indiana with expanding services across the Midwest. Operating 6,000+ route miles of fiber, Horizon provides high-quality and flexible connectivity solutions to residential, small to large enterprise and wholesale carrier customers. The company’s extensive network offers high-speed Ethernet, Dedicated Internet Access, Hosted Voice and UCaaS, dark fiber, wavelength, and data center connectivity services. Horizon’s entrepreneurial heritage and long-standing commitment to remarkable customer care ensures its devotion to connecting its customers to their worlds with cutting-edge technology. For more information about Horizon’s brand promise, visit horizonconnects.com.

About Adtran

Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Ashley Schulte



[email protected]