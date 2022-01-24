White Oak Provides $32.5 million in Committed Debt Capital to Support Shadowbriar Capital Partners’ Acquisition of Benada Aluminum Products

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“White Oak”) announced today it has provided a term loan to Benada Aluminum Products (“Benada”), a leading, full-service aluminum extrusion operation servicing a diverse mix of building products, distribution, storm protection and industrial customers across the Southeastern United States. The transaction was made alongside an asset-based loan (ABL) facility by White Oak Commercial Finance (WOCF), an affiliate of White Oak, and supported the acquisition of Benada Aluminum Products by Shadowbriar Capital Partners’ (“Shadowbriar”), a Los Angeles based private equity firm that seeks to make control investments in leading lower middle-market industrial businesses.

“Benada is renowned in the region for its short customer lead times and excellent product quality, and it has been a privilege to support their next chapter with Shadowbriar,” said Mark Smith, Managing Director at WOCF. “The transaction is yet another example of White Oak’s ability to move quickly and offer flexible solutions to industrial businesses.”

Matt Homme, Shadowbriar Founder, added, “Benada is a very exciting investment opportunity for us. We look forward to facilitating the company’s growth story and thank WOCF for being a trusted partner in the transaction.”

White Oak is committed to helping small- and middle-market companies at every stage of their lifecycle to optimize their capital structure based on available assets and cash flow. White Oak offers a comprehensive suite of products and takes a hands-on consultative approach to lending, fulfilling capital needs ranging from $5 million to $200 million.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“WOGA”) is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Together with its financing affiliates, WOGA provides over twenty lending products to the market, including term, asset-based, and equipment loans, to all sectors of the economy. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $10 billion across its product lines, utilizing a disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns to investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

About White Oak Commercial Finance

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies at every stage of their growth. WOCF’s solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, government contract financing, lender financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

About Shadowbriar Capital Partners, LLC

Shadowbriar is a Los Angeles based private equity firm that seeks to make control investments in leading lower middle-market industrial businesses that demonstrate strong potential. Shadowbriar looks to partner with outstanding management teams on a long-term basis to drive significant growth, both organically and through post-closing add-on acquisitions. For more information on Shadowbriar, please visit www.shadowbriar.com.

About Benada Aluminum Products, LLC

Benada is a full-service, American-owned and operated aluminum extruder located in Sanford, Florida. With over 60 years of industry experience, Benada demonstrates excellent manufacturing capabilities, customer service and commitment to quality. The Company offers precise custom-engineered solutions through its extensive library of extrusion standards, tooling capabilities, fabrication equipment and state-of-the-art powder coating capabilities. For more information on Benada, please visit www.benada.com.

