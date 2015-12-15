HPE GreenLake Adds Open Source Leader Red Hat to Expanding Ecosystem

News Highlights

HPE welcomes Red Hat to its growing ecosystem of companies supporting the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform so joint customers can better run and manage IT, whether on-premises, or in public or private clouds.

HPE GreenLake solutions with Red Hat will be engineered and designed to provide complete, open source IT stacks for compute, containers, and automation.

Solutions will help developers push their boundaries, delivering applications on any cloud, anywhere, while gaining speed and stability, reducing complexity – while deploying with ease.

Joint development of HPE GreenLake solutions with Red Hat will provide a more seamless experience for enterprise customers as they address their greatest challenges around cost, complexity, risk, and stability across multiple hybrid cloud environments.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At HPE Discover 2022, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) announced its long-time partner, Red Hat, is joining the HPE GreenLake ecosystem. The companies will work together to combine new service offerings with Red Hat’s pioneering open source technologies, such as Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, all deployed on the HPE GreenLake platform.

The powerful combination of the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform with Red Hat’s industry leading enterprise open source technologies will help address IT organizations’ need for agile technology solutions that can accelerate business outcomes and help fuel their digital transformations. Working together, HPE and Red Hat provide enterprise-ready, open source solutions that can reduce costs and complexity while enhancing stability and performance across multiple IT environments. These efforts are designed to help mid-market, enterprise, and government organizations modernize their IT organizations, accelerate time to market, drive innovation, and create a sustainable competitive advantage.

“This extended partnership makes it easy for HPE GreenLake customers to consume and work with Red Hat’s highly regarded open source solutions. This enables our joint customers to focus on accelerating their business transformations, at a lower cost, while solving their most pressing challenges around performance, risk, and speed, without worries about integration, licenses, or product updates,” said Keith White, EVP & GM, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Commercial Business, HPE. “We’re delivering the hybrid cloud ‘your way’ by partnering with trusted open source solutions from Red Hat.”

“Red Hat and HPE are committed to enabling greater customer choice and flexibility, as many organizations look to accelerate digital transformation efforts and expand their hybrid cloud footprints,” said Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president, Partner Ecosystem Success, Red Hat. “Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio offers a more consistent and scalable foundation for customers to optimize their cloud operations, from the datacenter to the edge. We are pleased to collaborate with HPE to integrate Red Hat technologies with HPE GreenLake platform, further supporting customer choice wherever needed.”

HPE GreenLake with Red Hat will offer a variety of benefits:

More reliable performance – Platforms and solutions built for a range of workloads, with high availability and data protection to deliver more reliable infrastructure with bolstered security functionality, regardless of location.

Reduced risk and complexity – HPE and Red Hat are committed to providing architectures essential to business goals, while remaining focused on long-term customer success.

Lower cost of ownership – Affordable, scalable solutions optimized for each customer to help better control costs.

Speed – Companies using these complete, open source IT stack solutions can move faster and more quickly adapt to market and industry changes to achieve faster time to market and gain competitive advantage through on-demand capabilities.

Comprehensive support – HPE provides customers with world class services and support for physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments.

Trusted open source technology – Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, with more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies using Red Hat technologies*.

About HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides over 50 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in the public cloud. In Q2 2022, HPE reported Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (ARR) of $829 million and as-a-service orders growth of 107 percent year-over-year, the third consecutive quarter of triple digit orders growth. HPE GreenLake platform has over 1600 enterprise customers consuming cloud services today, and over 120,000 users of the platform. The scalable, pay-as-you-go** HPE GreenLake platform also delivers robust security, compliance, and control, and supports a broad partner ecosystem – including channel partners, distributors, independent software vendors, public cloud providers, service providers, and system integrators. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html

https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo, Ansible and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

*Source: Red Hat client data and Fortune 500 list for 2021

**May be subject to minimums

Contacts

John Choi



[email protected]