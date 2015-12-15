Pioneer Expands Leadership Team

-Key team members elevated to senior leadership positions due to strong company growth-

POTOMAC, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pioneer, a leading east coast building services contractor (BSC), has promoted seven directors to vice president positions for their contributions to the growth of the business and commitment to creating an inclusive and positive work environment.

“Each of these individuals has been a major contributor to our company’s success,” Pioneer CEO Chase Carlson said. “People are at the heart of our business, and I am pleased to recognize these individuals for their hard work, commitment and significant contributions.”

The following Pioneer team members have been promoted: Dana Boyce, vice president of marketing and strategy, Niko Johnson, vice president of finance, Tony Johnson, vice president of client engagement, Alan Lustre, vice president of operations, Karina Neff, vice president of technology, Erin Reilly, vice president of corporate production and Maria Yazdi, vice president of human resources.

Pioneer has experienced transformational growth since 2009. The company has grown from 250 employees to more than 1,200 and revenue from $5.9 million to $37.1 million. In an industry plagued by high turnover, Pioneer’s 5-year turnover rate is also less than half the industry average.

To further drive growth, Pioneer began offering sustainable cleaning services to customers in 2010 through its Green Seal GS-41 certification. The company became only the 19th BSC to achieve this certification and has been a leading provider of sustainable cleaning services since its certification.

Recognizing a need for better contract cleaning services in other markets, Pioneer expanded its footprint in 2021 by adding an office in Colorado. It also recently launched Cora, a proprietary integrated platform that enhances cleaning productivity, provides transparency around cleaning activity and improves compliance.

“Our culture is built on a foundation of trust and empowerment,” Carlson said. “Our leadership embodies these values and will be key to driving the highest standards of excellence throughout the business.”

For more information about Pioneer, visit www.wearepioneer.com.

About Pioneer

Pioneer is a building service contractor providing sustainable cleaning services to commercial office buildings, medical office buildings, retail centers, private schools, multi-family apartments and industrial flex warehouses. Pioneer cleans over 24 million square feet on a daily basis with a team of 1,200 employees. Markets include Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia and Colorado. Visit wearepioneer.com to learn more.

