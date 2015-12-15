HPE GreenLake Advances Hybrid Cloud Experience with Modern Private Cloud and New Cloud Services

News Highlights

HPE GreenLake platform provides a unified experience across edge to cloud; deepens security, extends developer tools, and strengthens capabilities to run workloads at scale

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise delivers a transformed and modern private cloud experience with automated, flexible, scalable pay-as-you-go private cloud for traditional and cloud-native workloads

HPE GreenLake adds eight new cloud services including backup and recovery, block storage, compute operations management, data fabric, disaster recovery, hyperconverged infrastructure, as well as industry-vertical cloud services for customer engagement and payments

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today unveiled platform enhancements and new cloud services for HPE GreenLake, the company’s flagship offering that enables organizations to modernize all their applications and data. This includes a reimagined modern private cloud that provides a cloud-native experience to power an organization’s hybrid strategy, regardless of location. In addition, HPE unveiled eight new HPE GreenLake cloud services, giving customers more choice, control, and predictability for their enterprise cloud delivery.

“Three years ago, at HPE Discover, HPE committed to delivering our entire portfolio as a service by 2022,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, HPE. “Today, I am proud to say that not only have we delivered on that commitment, we have become a new company. HPE GreenLake has emerged as the go-to destination for hybrid cloud, and our industry-leading catalog of cloud services enables organizations to drive data-first modernization for all their workloads, across edge to cloud. The innovations unveiled today further build on our vision to provide the market with an unmatched platform to spur innovation and drive transformation.”

The HPE GreenLake Platform – the Foundation of the HPE GreenLake Experience

HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform provides customers and partners with a unified experience, control and visibility, and fast and easy access to over 70 cloud services. Today, HPE GreenLake has 65,000 customers and over one exabyte of data under management with customers worldwide. These organizations benefit from one control plane from which to automate, orchestrate, and run their hybrid cloud strategy.

HPE continues to innovate and invest in the HPE GreenLake platform. In March 2022, HPE announced a new, unified operational experience that provides a simplified view and access to all cloud services, including capabilities at the edge. This included convergence of the HPE GreenLake platform with Aruba Central, a cloud-native AI-powered network management solution, and HPE GreenLake for Aruba networking, eight new cloud services covering a full span of use cases – including wired, wireless, and SD-Branch.

At HPE Discover 2022, HPE unveiled additional advancements to the HPE GreenLake platform, including enhanced security, a new developer portal and developer tools, and deeper capabilities to manage assets and workloads at scale. Click here to take a virtual test drive of the updated HPE GreenLake platform.

The HPE GreenLake platform continues to drive strong customer demand. In Q2 2022, HPE reported Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (ARR) of $829 million and triple digit as-a-service orders growth for the third consecutive quarter.

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise

The market for private cloud continues to grow, due to multiple concerns and priorities for customers, including application entanglement, control, cost, data gravity, data latency, and predictability. Enterprise customers across industries are embracing modern private clouds as part of their hybrid, multi-cloud, and digital transformation strategy. However, to date, traditional private cloud offerings have failed to deliver on their promise, due to complexity, manual processes, lack of visibility and governance, and narrowly focused solutions that cannot scale to meet the needs of the enterprise.

Addressing this market opportunity, HPE GreenLake has become the ideal solution for organizations seeking to roll out pay-per-use1 private clouds, from departmental workloads to large, multinational initiatives spanning thousands of applications and workloads.

HPE GreenLake builds on this momentum with HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise, a new offering that reimagines the private cloud experience, by providing an automated, flexible, scalable, and enterprise-grade private cloud. Built for both cloud-native and traditional applications, HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise includes modular infrastructure and software and supports the deployment of bare metal, virtual machines, and container workloads. Blog: Modern private cloud made easy: HPE unveils HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise

Manage workloads, not infrastructure – HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise is delivered with enterprise-grade SLAs, covering the full lifecycle, including installation, provisioning, firmware updates, maintenance, operations, hardware, growth planning, and support.

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise is delivered with enterprise-grade SLAs, covering the full lifecycle, including installation, provisioning, firmware updates, maintenance, operations, hardware, growth planning, and support. Open platform for both cloud-native and traditional applications – Run both traditional and cloud native applications at scale with simplicity and speed, without the cost, risk, or effort of moving and refactoring data.

– Run both traditional and cloud native applications at scale with simplicity and speed, without the cost, risk, or effort of moving and refactoring data. Built for DevOps and Automation – Designed for the modern DevOps model, HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise can be programmatically provisioned, configured and scaled. It integrates into an organization’s approved configurations, toolchains, images, and networks.

– Designed for the modern DevOps model, HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise can be programmatically provisioned, configured and scaled. It integrates into an organization’s approved configurations, toolchains, images, and networks. Leverage the HPE GreenLake Marketplace – Access to over 80 ISVs and growing. The HPE GreenLake Marketplace is a robust ecosystem of ISVs, service providers and colocation partners, that enables customers and partners to deploy software in their private clouds with ease, all pre-tested and qualified for the HPE GreenLake platform.

– Access to over 80 ISVs and growing. The HPE GreenLake Marketplace is a robust ecosystem of ISVs, service providers and colocation partners, that enables customers and partners to deploy software in their private clouds with ease, all pre-tested and qualified for the HPE GreenLake platform. Achieve Cost Control and Transparency – Customers can keep tabs on usage and spend with consumption analytics, and view and optimize costs by service type, location, or business unit, and get aggregated usage across your private cloud deployment.

Data, Storage, and Compute Cloud Services from HPE GreenLake

Today HPE also unveiled multiple cloud services designed to help organizations drive data-first modernization:

HPE GreenLake Offers New Industry Solutions

HPE GreenLake also continues to build out a catalog of cloud services for specific industry-verticals, based on partnerships and integrations with domain specific ISVs.

HPE GreenLake for Payments – Delivers an end-to-end, pay-per-use payments service from HPE GreenLake. This secure, low-risk and cloud-centric payment platform enables customers to modernize their payments environment to innovate rapidly and help manage compliance with the latest regulations. Fully managed by industry experts from HPE GreenLake, this solution combines the payments experience of Lusis TANGO and the proven, distributed-transaction processing of HPE Nonstop for payments. Blog: The frictionless future of payments

Delivers an end-to-end, pay-per-use payments service from HPE GreenLake. This secure, low-risk and cloud-centric payment platform enables customers to modernize their payments environment to innovate rapidly and help manage compliance with the latest regulations. Fully managed by industry experts from HPE GreenLake, this solution combines the payments experience of Lusis TANGO and the proven, distributed-transaction processing of HPE Nonstop for payments. The frictionless future of payments HPE GreenLake with FIS® Ethos™ – Hewlett Packard Enterprise is working towards a collaboration with FIS® Ethos™ to provide a real-time customer data platform that delivers intelligent engagement analytics, leveraging technology from FIS®, a financial technology leader. To improve the digital engagement of customers on demand, business requires real-time access to data that reside across multiple locations, and the tools to understand them. The insights from HPE GreenLake with FIS® Ethos™ will enable businesses to deliver personalized data-driven customer engagement that can increase customer loyalty and overall profitability

The updated HPE GreenLake platform experience will be generally available in September 2022.

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise will be generally available in September 2022.

HPE also offers financing options, through HPE Financial Services, to fund customers’ data-first modernization initiatives with HPE GreenLake.

