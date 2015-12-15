Vroozi Appoints Shaz Khan to CEO and Expands Vroozi Leadership Team

Vroozi announces leadership changes that reflect the company’s growth to deliver digital procure-to-pay and intelligent marketplaces to more countries.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#P2P—Vroozi, the leading digital spend management and AP automation platform, announced today that Shaz Khan has been appointed its Chief Executive Officer. Khan, one of Vroozi’s co-founders, most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer, to develop a unique, localized, and intelligent solution for the market that saves customers time and money by simplifying and automating purchasing, invoice, and payment processes.

“Shaz has been a leader in all areas of the business to deliver a Vroozi platform that scales for customer success for our enterprise and mid-market clients across the globe,” said Steve Olds, Vroozi Chairman. “He has turned his vision of a mobile-first, no-training solution to an intelligent, automated platform and we are excited as he continues on Vroozi’s mission to scale globally backed by an amazing team of innovators and doers.”

Since Vroozi’s inception in 2012, Shaz Khan has developed the people, product, and partnerships that enable Vroozi to deliver the control and visibility that companies need with speed and agility through digital procure-to-pay and marketplace. Companies of any size and location can simplify business buying, connect employees, suppliers and partners with live data, accelerate automation, and get real-time insights.

Vroozi also announced additional leadership moves to position the company and product for customer success across the globe:

Promotion of Humaira Sajawal to Director, Global Operations and the naming of Mike Jud as Vroozi’s Sr. Director of Customer Experience, both reporting to Joe Dauer, Chief Operating Officer

Appointment of Taimur Ahmed Qureshi to lead Vroozi’s new Innovation Lab with focus on advanced AI and ML

Hire of Katie Dollard as Director of Marketing, her industry expertise, deep understanding of how to build a brand focused on customers’ needs, and experience in marketing transformation is set to grow Vroozi forward and upward

“I am grateful and excited to accept the position of CEO to help lead Vroozi to greater heights. Vroozi is uniquely positioned to help companies introduce digital spend management and invoice automation solutions at speed and scale. We have built an incredible global team with an unmatched platform and amazing customers and partners,” said Shaz Khan.

About Vroozi

Vroozi® – the leading Procurement and Accounts Payable automation platform – makes business purchasing and invoice processing easier, more efficient and effective. The Vroozi Platform digitizes the procurement and vendor invoice management processes by bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to companies of all sizes. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency and improves business margins while uncovering powerful financial insights. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to manage spend, empower their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers and maintain spend visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

