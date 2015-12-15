Red River Names Dan Kent as Chief Technology Officer

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced that Dan Kent has been appointed Chief Technology Officer. In his role, Kent will oversee Red River’s expansive team of engineers and technical talent, lead solution development and innovation initiatives, and cultivate the company’s technology thought leadership and intellectual property.

Kent is a dynamic executive with more than 25 years of experience leading large organizations focused on growth and technology. He is a proven leader, managing technical sellers, sales engineers and product development teams. Kent has extensive experience and solution creation expertise in federal, state and local government as well as the education and commercial enterprise markets.

“Dan’s technical expertise and transformative leadership style is ideal for Red River as we continue to grow,” said Red River CEO Brian Roach. “He deeply understands the markets we serve, the challenges they face and the novel thinking it takes to be a leader in digital transformation, IT modernization and security. Dan is a natural fit for our strong technical and engineering teams.”

Before joining Red River, Kent most recently served as the lead technologist for public sector for VMware, where he helped agencies overcome security and operational complexities to get to the cloud. He has also held CTO and technical leadership positions for Idemia and Cisco Public Sector, where he led engineering and technical sales teams. Kent has consistently transformed companies, setting the technology vision and ensuring the development and delivery of next-generation solutions for the most complex organizations. He has expertise in data center, next-generation networking, cybersecurity, cloud, IoT and SaaS applications.

“My military background has always made me appreciate a mission-first approach and Red River shares those same values,” said Kent. “I enjoy finding new ways for technology to serve people, creating new processes for how they work to accomplish a business goal or meet a mission objective. Red River’s focus on culture and community make this a perfect environment to work with like-minded individuals and a talented engineering team to make an impact for our customers.”

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in data center, security, networking, collaboration and cloud solutions.

Learn more at redriver.com.

Contacts

Ed Levens



Red River



[email protected]