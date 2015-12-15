Hygieia Advances its Global Business Development Activities with d-Nav® Program in Israel

N. Ireland extends d-Nav license, new head of global business development named

LIVONIA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insulintherapy—Hygieia, a digital therapeutics company for insulin therapy, has successfully licensed its d-Nav insulin management technology to Movement Group, a provider of health and wellness programs to integrated health delivery networks in Israel. The agreement is part of an accelerated strategy to expand its d-Nav insulin titration technology globally.

d-Nav is the first FDA-cleared technology to autonomously adjust insulin dose recommendations to correspond to a patient’s changing insulin needs. Patients get the correct insulin dose at each injection, without the need for physician intervention. Studies have shown that nearly 90 percent of d-Nav patients have improved A1C levels within 90 days*, without increasing the risk for hypoglycemia**.

Movement currently offers a diabetes prevention program. The d-Nav license agreement enables Movement to add an insulin management program to its existing services. Movement is offering the program to patients within the largest integrated managed care and delivery networks in Israel.

To assist in expanding the d-Nav Technology internationally, Hygieia has appointed technology entrepreneur Gilad Lederer as its new head of global business development. Lederer is the co-founder of OTM Technologies, Ltd., and an investor in and advisor to several technology and private equity companies.

“This agreement with Movement extends access to potentially lifesaving technology for patients in Israel with type 2 diabetes taking insulin,” said Lederer. “This is an exciting chapter in Hygieia’s international journey, and we are looking for additional partners worldwide to license the d-Nav Technology.”

On the heels of the Movement agreement is the news that the National Health Service in Northern Ireland extended its d-Nav license. Northern Ireland’s NHS was the first international licensee of the d-Nav Technology.

Many patients from Northern Ireland who have been on the d-Nav program for more than seven years continue to show excellent results with an average A1C at 7% throughout their time on the program.

Organizations and providers that license d-Nav Technology receive complete information and ongoing consultation on how to build the insulin management program around the d-Nav Technology. For more information, contact +1-734-743-2838.

About Hygieia/ d-Nav Insulin Management Program

Hygieia is the developer of d-Nav®, the first FDA-cleared technology to autonomously adjust insulin doses directly to the patient. d-Nav’s AI-powered technology automatically interprets data and independently initiates insulin management. The d-Nav Insulin Management Program adds clinical support that helps people with type 2 diabetes adjust their insulin doses according to their body’s changing insulin needs. Studies have shown that nearly 90 percent of people using d-Nav report lower A1C in just three months* without increasing the risk for hypoglycemia**. The d-Nav Insulin Management Program has been peer-reviewed with studies published in leading medical journals. Hygieia is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Learn more at d-Nav.com.

