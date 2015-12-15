Red River Receives Cisco Gold Provider Status

Company Brings Capabilities in Two Cisco Powered Managed Services

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, announced today that it has earned Cisco Gold Provider status with capabilities in two Cisco powered managed services: Managed Business Communications and Meraki SD-WAN.

Gold Provider status from Cisco is a recognition of Red River’s investment in managed services and as-a-Service solutions and it further validates the strength of Red River’s managed services practice from technical expertise and project delivery to sales and support. To receive this designation, Red River passed Cisco’s rigorous review of its capabilities supporting business communications including voice, data, video and wireless networking as well as Meraki SD-WAN, which provides a seamless user experience with a single point of management for LAN, WAN, Security and Wireless. The audit verified that Red River delivers these Cisco products, services and solutions with enterprise-class reliability, security and support. As a Gold Provider, Red River can now deliver Cisco solutions in a consumption-based model.

“Red River is proud to achieve Cisco Gold Provider status, further demonstrating our competence and expertise in Cisco technologies and the strength of our Cisco partnership,” said Jason Waldrop, President, Managed Services for Red River. “As enterprise organizations face the growing burden of communications management, our managed services portfolio provides the convenience, agility, security and reporting needed to help our customers meet their mission goals and business objectives. I’m grateful to our talented team for gaining this important designation from Cisco.”

Red River has been a Cisco partner throughout its 27-year history, and a Cisco Gold partner for the past 14 years. Red River was recently named Cisco’s 2021 Customer Experience Partner of the Year for the Americas and became a Cisco Learning Partner. The company holds Master Specializations in Networking, Collaboration and Security and has six advanced specializations and six architecture specific specializations.

