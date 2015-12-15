InfluxDB Named a Leader in G2’s Summer Grid Report for Time Series Databases

Industry-leading time series platform recognized for ease of setup and user satisfaction

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InfluxData, creator of the leading time series platform InfluxDB, today announced it has been named a leader in the G2 Grid for Time Series Databases, as well a leader within the inaugural Momentum Grid® Report for Time Series Databases in the Summer 2022 ratings from G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform. InfluxDB held the top position in both reports.

“Inclusion in these G2 reports is significant because it’s based on real customer reviews and experiences with our platform,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. “Demand for time series platforms has never been greater as developers across every sector use time as the foundational component for business-critical decision making. This recognition further underscores InfluxData’s category leadership and commitment to giving developers the best platform for time series data.”

InfluxDB earned the highest ranking on the G2 Grid for Time Series Databases by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the ease of setup and user satisfaction categories. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews. InfluxDB also earned the highest scores in the Momentum Grid® Report for Time Series Databases, which recognizes products with a minimum of 10 reviews and at least one year of G2 data.

InfluxDB is the industry-leading time series platform for developers and organizations building real-time IoT, analytics and cloud applications with time series data. With high performance, storage compression, and sophisticated query and analytics features, InfluxDB enables developers to quickly build and integrate time-stamped data applications, and then scale massive data workloads within those applications. Startups to Fortune 500 enterprises building IoT applications with InfluxDB can identify and anticipate trends over time, ensuring mission-critical processes are more consistent, efficient and reliable.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

For the latest InfluxDB reviews on G2, visit the G2 website. To learn more about InfluxDB, the most powerful time series platform, sign up for a free cloud trial.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform. We empower developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, Siemens and Tesla, to build real-time IoT, analytics and cloud applications with time-stamped data. Our technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of data produced by sensors, systems or applications that change over time. Easy to start and scale, InfluxDB gives developers time to focus on the features and functionalities that give their apps a competitive edge. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco, with a workforce distributed worldwide. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com.

