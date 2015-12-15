Liongard Raises $10M to Expand Growth Among Managed Service Providers

Led by Updata Partners, the latest funding will support Liongard and its MSP partners in their quest to deliver higher profits and a better customer experience

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Liongard today announced a $10 million funding investment to expand growth and set the company on a stronger path to profitability. Liongard is a software-as-a-service platform that unlocks the intelligence hidden deep within IT systems to give MSPs an operational advantage that delivers both higher profits and an exceptional customer experience.

The additional investment comes from Updata Partners and TDF Ventures, with additional participation from early-stage investors, who have increased their existing investments in Liongard to support the company’s vision to provide unified visibility into key operations at Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

“Since working with our first MSP partners, we’ve seen time and again the power of visibility into IT data, reducing the time they spend researching customer issues and allowing them to respond faster than their peers,” said Joe Alapat, CEO and co-founder of Liongard. “This investment enables us to continue to achieve our vision of delivering visibility into each element of the IT stack.”

“We are excited to deepen our commitment with Liongard,” said Carter Griffin, General Partner at Updata. “With its leading data platform for MSPs we expect continued fast-paced growth.”

Today, Liongard works with nearly 2,000 partners in support of more than 60,000 end customers. The company has won numerous awards for its culture and platform including Inc. Best Workplaces 2022, ChannelPro’s SMB Forum 2021 Best Software Solution and the Houston Business Journal’s fastest growing company in 2020 and 2021.

About Liongard

Liongard is the only automation platform that delivers unified visibility across the IT stack, transforming complex IT system data into a unified, actionable source of intelligence. Liongard is comprised of a passionate group of people from the MSP industry, committed to the continual improvement of its products and relationships with its partners. Nearly 2,000 of the best-run MSPs rely on Liongard to power the systems for their end customers every day. For more information, please visit www.liongard.com.

About Updata Partners

Updata Partners is a leading technology-focused growth equity firm in Washington D.C. with over $1.5 billion in committed capital. Led by an investment team averaging more than 25 years of technology experience, Updata invests in high-growth B2B software and software-driven businesses where the combination of capital and operating experience will help accelerate success. To learn more, please visit updata.com.

About TDF Ventures

TDF Ventures invests in seed and Series A stage start-ups focused on software, infrastructure and services (SaaS, IaaS, XaaS) and is currently investing from a $150M Fund V. Areas of focus include business process automation, vertical SaaS, cybersecurity, cloud services, data, edge computing, logistics, networking, financial technology, satellite, mobility, AI/ML and anything as a service. TDF has offices in Washington, D.C. and Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.tdfventures.com.

