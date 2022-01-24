Insight Acquires Hanu Software Solutions, Expands Its Public Cloud Service Capabilities

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Hanu Software Solutions (“Hanu”), a privately held Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) that has been recognized as a Niche Player in the Gartner® 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Public IT Transformation Service Providers.

An award-winning Microsoft partner for more than 15 years, Hanu has a proven track record of implementing and fully managing every aspect of an organization’s migration to the cloud by delivering ongoing administration, management and user support. Hanu’s capabilities complement Insight’s end-to-end transformation expertise in the areas of application development, cloud infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity, and the intelligent use of data and artificial intelligence.

“The addition of Hanu expands our capacity as a leading solutions integrator. Hanu’s deep cloud expertise and proven track record of attracting and developing technical skills in India are essential to accelerating our ability to offer more cloud services to even more clients,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO.

The acquisition allows Insight to globally expand its centers of excellence for cloud solutions delivery. Through its highly successful Hanu Azure Academy, Hanu has a proven engine for recruiting and accelerating the development of world-class cloud experts.

“Hanu enhances Insight’s ability to deliver cutting-edge cloud solutions at scale, with a services delivery engine provided by their center of excellence, based in India,” said Stan Lequin, president of solutions, Insight. “They are a perfect fit to help Insight go faster and help our clients achieve their desired business outcomes.”

Insight also is recognized among leading global solutions providers in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services and the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America. Forrester recently recognized Insight as a systems integrator in its “Now Tech: Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in Asia Pacific, Q2 2022” report.

“We’re excited to bring our proven track record of implementing and fully managing every aspect of cloud transformation to Insight’s excellence in helping clients ease the complexities of digital growth,” said Anil Singh, Hanu CEO and co-founder. “As we bring our companies together, we’re looking forward to additional capacity for our cloud business, expanded clientele and augmented India-based services delivery.”

Both companies maintain multiple Azure advanced solution competencies and have received numerous awards, including: Microsoft’s 2021 Worldwide Migration to Azure Partner of the Year, 2021 U.S. Application Modernization Partner of the Year, 2021 India Technology Partner of the Year for Azure, 2020 U.S. Partner of the Year and 2020 U.S. Partner of the Year for Azure Data Estate Modernization.

“Cloud adoption worldwide continues to accelerate at a rapid pace, and businesses across all industries are choosing Microsoft Cloud solutions among the preferred technologies for their digital transformation,” said Dave Sasson, chief strategy officer, Hanu. “The combination of our two companies will further our strategy and commitment to providing first-class solutions built upon the Microsoft technology stack to our global customer base.”

Ernst & Young served as the exclusive financial advisor to Hanu Software Solutions in connection with the transaction. Snell & Wilmer acted as counsel to Insight, and Hanu was represented by Gibson Dunn and Trilegal.

ABOUT INSIGHT

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and certified as a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com.

ABOUT HANU

Hanu Software Solutions is an award-winning Microsoft Azure Expert MSP certified partner with 500+ teammates in North America and India. Hanu provides cloud solutions in the areas of Apps and Infrastructure, Data and AI, and Cloud Security, to hundreds of enterprise clients. Hanu also appears on Gartner’s Public Cloud IT Transformation Services Magic Quadrant as a Niche Player and is recognized as one of Microsoft’s top public cloud service partners globally. Discover more at hanu.com.

