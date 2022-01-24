Amazon, Governor Baker Officially Open New Tech Hub in Boston

The latest Amazon office to open in the Seaport will bring together 2,000 Amazon employees

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Amazon, along with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and developer WS Development, officially welcomed employees inside the newest office in Boston. More than 2,000 Amazon employees will be working from the Boston Tech Hub, which features new office space, innovation labs, and mixed-use common areas for teams to continue inventing and innovating on behalf of customers.

“We’ve created more than 4,500 corporate and tech jobs at our Boston Tech Hub, and we’re excited to welcome 2,000 of these employees to their new office,” said Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Amazon Alexa. “Our teams in the Boston area are working on exciting innovations for our global customers—from artificial intelligence and machine learning to cloud computing and robotics engineering. We’d like to thank the city of Boston, and Massachusetts, for giving us the opportunity to build the future here. We look forward to continuing to invest and create more jobs across the Commonwealth.”

“From jobs in operations to roles in engineering and machine learning, we are pleased that Amazon continues to create opportunities and expand across Massachusetts,” said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. “Amazon’s Boston Tech Hub, and this latest office in Boston Seaport, will continue to provide good jobs for the Commonwealth’s fantastic tech talent and further fuel investment in Massachusetts’ innovation economy.”

Developed by WS Development and designed by renowned architecture firm Gensler, this new 430,000-square-foot office, located in the Seaport’s new Harbor Way park, provides space for employees working across Amazon Alexa, Amazon Pharmacy, Amazon Web Services, and Amazon Devices. These teams drive innovation in areas like cloud migration, robotics intelligence, and machine learning. In addition to this new location, Amazon also announced last year that it would be leasing a nearby 630,000-square-foot location to further support its job creation efforts.

To support growing teams in the Boston area, Amazon is partnering with UMass Boston to ensure students and graduates are given the right tools, training, and education to successfully access jobs in tech related fields at Amazon and other tech companies. Amazon currently has more than 1,000 tech and corporate roles available at the Boston Tech Hub. Those interested can learn more at amazon.jobs.

“Amazon’s continued investment and growth in Massachusetts is a testament to the Commonwealth’s diverse talent pool and the many amenities that we have to offer,” said Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Investment by companies like Amazon will continue to drive economic opportunity and job creation for all Massachusetts residents, reinforcing our state’s reputation as a destination where people want to live, work, and thrive.”

“Boston is a global hub of innovation,” said Jeremy Sclar, chairman and chief executive officer of WS Development. “And we are thrilled to join Amazon in celebrating the opening of their new office in Seaport, as well as their deep commitment to bringing jobs and opportunity to our city.”

Amazon in Massachusetts:

Beyond its investments and job creation, Amazon continues to support the Boston community and Massachusetts by investing in local community organizations and nonprofits. Examples include Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, the Boston’s Children Museum, the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, the Boston Arts Academy Foundation, and South Boston Neighborhood House. As part of this overall commitment, in early May, the company announced it is donating nearly $1 million to youth sports teams and organizations across the Commonwealth. The donation will help expand access and level the playing field for sports and fitness opportunities in underserved neighborhoods, while helping organizations cover budget shortfalls related to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also more than 28,000 organizations in Massachusetts that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on Amazon smile.

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 20,000 jobs in Massachusetts and invested more than $10 billion across the Commonwealth, including infrastructure (from fulfillment centers to retail locations to our Boston Tech Hub) and compensation. These investments have contributed an additional $9 billion to the Massachusetts economy and have helped create an additional 28,000 jobs—in addition to the employees the company directly employs—including jobs in construction, logistics, health care, and professional services. Additionally, more than 32,000 small and medium-sized businesses in Massachusetts—including authors—are growing their businesses with Amazon.

