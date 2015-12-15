Inspur Information’s Cloud-Native Computing Platform Certified for Arm SystemReady SR

Certified and “out-of-the-box” Inspur Information servers are ready for diversified customer needs

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, joined the Arm® SystemReady™ program, achieving the highest-level Arm SystemReady SR certification. Thanks to its standardized design that can be adapted to multiple systems, Inspur Information is able to meet the increasingly diverse customer needs for different use scenarios in the new era of big data and cloud computing.

Inspur Information announces NF5280R6, its first product supporting Arm based Ampere®Altra® and Ampere®Altra® Max® Cloud Native Processors that are designed for modern cloud infrastructure. The 2U dual socket NF5280R6 platform is Arm SystemReady certified and supports up to 256 high performance CPU cores that deliver predictable performance, scale linearly and consume lower power. The NFS280R6 platform will improve rack density by greater than 36% while lowering the power by more than 41% when compared to legacy x86 platforms. In addition, with support for multi-host and smart NICs, NF5280R6 provides eight standard PCIe 4.0 slots and one optional OCP 3.0 slot, maximizing its scalability for various applications such as high-performance all-flash storage and network acceleration. NF5280R6 provides an open source solution that alleviates application portability difficulties and allows customers to maximize their business benefits with minimum porting costs. This makes it an ideal choice for practicing cloud container deployment, Android cloud gaming, and big data applications.

Backed by SystemReady SR, infrastructure solution developers can directly deploy or run mainstream operating systems such as Fedora, Ubuntu, SUSE Linux Enterprise, CentOS, Debian, and WinPE on NF5280R6 for an “out-of-the-box” refined user experience. No extra costs for adaptation to different operating systems or container technologies are required. Simplified deployment and support for standard firmware interfaces reduce the cost of customizing firmware and maintaining multiple software platforms, so customers can focus on innovation with their products.

“We always keep consumers in mind as we continually innovate our products and technologies to build increasingly diversified product platforms,” said Ricky Zhao, Deputy General Manager of Inspur Information’s Server Product Line. “As the Arm architecture grew in the server space, we noticed that our customers focused more on the portability of platforms and the convenience of Arm-based cloud-native applications, which is exactly what the Arm SystemReady program provides our customers. NF5280R6, the SystemReady SR-certified cloud-native dual-socket server, handles diversified customer needs, and provides computing power support for a more extensive customer base. In the future, Inspur Information will continue to bring more Arm-based values and innovations complying with industrial standards to our customers and developers.”

Arm SystemReady is a set of standards and a compliance certification program that enables interoperability between Arm-based devices and leading operating systems or applications, so that software “just works” out of the box. This allows easy deployment of software and takes advantage of the comprehensive ecosystem of mature operating systems.

“As an industry-wide initiative, Arm SystemReady has gained extensive recognition and support from broad partners in terms of its benefits for the entire industrial chain. These partners have taken active participation in formulation and implementation of SystemReady standards, making significant contributions,” said Frank Zou, vice president, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “Having Inspur Information, a global leader in computing power infrastructure, join the SystemReady program is a great driving force for the thriving and innovative Arm-based cloud-native ecosystem.”

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world's 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology sectors such as open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges.

