Zoho (ManageEngine) Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Unified Endpoint Management

DEL VALLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that Endpoint Central, its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) offering, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325122, May 2022), the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325222, May 2022) and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325522, May 2022).

It has also been positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software for Ruggedized/Internet of Things Device Deployments 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325322, May 2022).

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software 2022 Vendor Assessment report notes, “Patch management is one of the main capabilities across Windows and Mac platforms, as well as extensive patch and vulnerability management support for third-party apps and software on both platforms. It also supports broader automation of PCLM routines such as patches, deploying software and OS imaging (in addition to mobile device management) and application management.”

“In today’s increasingly digitized workforce, enterprises have to ensure a positive employee experience while battling a rapidly evolving cyberthreat landscape. Organizations need contextual insights to identify and investigate incidents in addition to implementing preventive mechanisms without hampering employee experience,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine. “This recognition from the IDC MarketScape validates our vision, which has been to consistently add security capabilities to our UEM portfolio to give enterprises the endpoint management and protection and incident detection, analysis and response capabilities they need.”

Stating that Endpoint Central has enabled his organization to gain visibility into the cybersecurity health of their endpoints and servers, Yogesh Kumar, head of IT and business applications and CISO, at Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., said, “We have SOC alerts scheduled. So whenever we receive an alert, we have knowledge on that endpoint’s health and patch status, helping us identify the cause of the SOC alert [and], in turn, optimizing the time taken for troubleshooting.”

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Endpoint Central, formerly known as Desktop Central, is a comprehensive UEM solution for managing and securing highly diversified device deployments, from servers, desktops, laptops, mobile phones and tablets to POS machines, OEMConfig devices and other IoT endpoints. It provides heterogeneous OS support; end-to-end life cycle management of devices, both traditional and modern; robust remote support; and endpoint security capabilities using a single agent and workflow. Available both on on-premises and as a SaaS tool, Endpoint Central is used by more than 23,000 enterprises globally and integrates with many third-party ITSM and IAM tools. For more information, visit www.manageengine.com/products/desktop-central.

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on ManageEngine’s real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com; follow the company blog and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

