Iovance Biotherapeutics Appoints Wendy L. Dixon, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies (tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, TIL, and peripheral-blood lymphocyte, PBL), today announced the appointment of Wendy L. Dixon, Ph.D., to the company’s Board of Directors, effective June 10, 2022. Dr. Dixon has more than 40 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, building and leading organizations and launching and growing more than 20 major global pharmaceutical products, including many highly successful multibillion dollar global brands.

Iain Dukes, D. Phil., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Iovance, stated, “Wendy has a successful track record in commercial leadership and new product launches, as well as a strong reputation for strategic thinking and executional focus. She is also skilled in directing the interface between R&D and marketing to align the needs of key stakeholders. Iovance is fortunate to have Wendy join our board as we prepare to submit our first BLA and transition into a fully-integrated commercial organization with a rich development pipeline.”

“I am thrilled to join the Iovance board during this important journey toward commercialization and pipeline innovation,” said Dr. Dixon. “Iovance TIL therapy has the potential to become an important new class of cancer treatment to address unmet needs for patients. I am also excited about the Iovance immuno-oncology pipeline, with many opportunities to expand current TIL therapies and develop new and next-generation cell therapies.”

Dr. Dixon previously served as Chief Marketing Officer and President, Global Marketing for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) from 2001 to 2009. She led the global commercialization and launch strategy of eight new products and directed growth and life cycle management for in-line brands. As a member of the Executive Committee at BMS, she was deeply involved with the strategy and activities that transformed BMS into highly successful Specialty Biopharmaceutical company. Dr. Dixon also established and served as the executive sponsor for the BMS “Women’s Affinity Network,” focused on gender diversity and inclusion priorities.

From 1996 to 2001, Dr. Dixon was Senior Vice President, Marketing at Merck & Co., where she was responsible in launching six new products. Previously, Dr. Dixon held executive management positions at West Pharmaceuticals, Osteotech and Centocor, as well as various positions at SmithKline and French (now GlaxoSmithKline) in marketing, regulatory affairs, project management and as a biochemist. She currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Alkermes Plc, Arvinas, Inc. and Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Previously, Dr. Dixon served on the Boards of Directors of Incyte Corporation, bluebird bio, Inc., Dentsply International, Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Orexigen Therapeutics, Sesen Bio, Inc. (formerly Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc.), Ardea Biosciences, Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Dixon earned a B.Sc., an M.Sc. in Natural Science, and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry at the University of Cambridge, UK.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics aims to be the global leader in innovating, developing and delivering tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer. We are pioneering a transformational approach to cure cancer by harnessing the human immune system’s ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells in each patient. Our lead late-stage TIL product candidate, lifileucel for metastatic melanoma, has the potential to become the first approved one-time cell therapy for a solid tumor cancer. The Iovance TIL platform has demonstrated promising clinical data across multiple solid tumors. We are committed to continuous innovation in cell therapy, including gene-edited cell therapy, that may extend and improve life for patients with cancer. For more information, please visit www.iovance.com.

