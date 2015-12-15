Sana Biotechnology Announces Multiple Preclinical Data Presentations to Showcase Its Hypoimmune Platform, Including in Type 1 Diabetes, at the Upcoming ISSCR 2022 Annual Meeting

New data highlighting the potential of human islet cell transplantation for type 1 diabetes will be presented

SEATTLE, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced that the company will present data from its hypoimmune platform at the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) 2022 Annual Meeting taking place from Wednesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 19 in San Francisco.

Oral Presentation: Title: Protecting islets from immune destruction with hypoimmune iPSCs Session: Stem cell COREdinates tools for basic and applied stem cell biology Date/Time: Wednesday, June 15 from 10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. PT Poster Presentations: Title: Overcoming the immune barrier is key to unlocking the potential of human islet transplantation for type 1 diabetes Poster No: 212 Date/Time: Wednesday, June 15 from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT Title: Allogeneic iPSCs survive without immunosuppression in a translational non-human primate (NHP) model Poster No: 220 Date/Time: Thursday, June 16 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT Workshop Presentation: Title: Unleashing cells from immune rejection to make off-the-shelf therapies Workshop: How to Make Clinically Successful Cell Therapies, Session III Date/Time: Tuesday, June 14 from 3:20 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. PT

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the company’s vision, progress, and business plans, the Company’s participation at the ISSCR Annual Meeting, and the subject matter of the Company’s presentations and data being presented at ISSCR Annual Meeting. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s strategy, expectations, cash runway and future financial condition, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company’s current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as the economic, market and social disruptions due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company’s actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company’s SEC reports, including but not limited to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated May 10, 2022. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations & Media:

Nicole Keith

[email protected]

[email protected]