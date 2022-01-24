ITEMVERSE (ITEM) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed ITEMVERSE (ITEM) on June 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ITEM/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Combining SIEGEANDUNITE’s rich blockchain experience and crypto tokens with Andromeda Games’ success title and attractive new games, ITEMVERSE (ITEM) aims to deliver profitable GameFi that keeps users entertained. Its native token ITEM has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 9, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ITEMVERSE

To solve the problems facing the digital content industry such as high platform fees, lack of digital asset sovereignty, huge advertising and marketing costs, etc., ITEMVERSE is created as a solution that combines SIEGEANDUNITE’s rich blockchain experience and crypto tokens with Andromeda Games’ success title and attractive new games, delivering profitable GameFi that keeps user entertained.

ITEMVERSE is developing its own NFT market, Play-to-Earn (P2E) games, DEX, NFT soft wallet and hard wallet, and will maintain game ecosystem by continuously updating games for 2 years. There will be various mixes of games including RPGs, sports, etc., and ITEMVERSE will add games through DAO proposals and votes in the future. With separate coins for each game and various NFT item updates, ITEMVERSE continues to provide users with profit-seeking opportunities in addition to the fun of the game.

The team of ITEMVERSE is building a GameFi ecosystem with production staff who have been making games for more than 20 years and coin experts who have created communities since the beginning of the blockchain, and it will provide games, markets, and services that will make big profits by discovering game models that can make profits through tokens and NFTs.

About ITEM Token

ITEM is the main native token of ITEMVERSE, used for direct investment in GameFi, NFT purchases and transactions. It can also be used for governance such as DAO proposes and votes on platform development and direction. Users can participate in staking and yield farming to earn interest.

Based on BEP-20, ITEM has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for private sale, 2% is provided for public sale, 18% is provided for P2E, 20% is provided for staking and yield farming, 30% is allocated to the team and advisor, 5% will be used for marketing, and the rest 15% is reserved by foundation for further activities in the future, including communities, development and marketing.

The ITEM token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 28:00 (UTC+8) on June 9, 2022, investors who are interested in ITEMVERSE investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of ITEM token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

