JUNE 16: Two Authors of the Zero Trust Executive Order to Speak at Billington CyberSecurity In-Person Breakfast

Private and Public Sector Experts Discuss Zero Trust Goals

WHAT

The Biden Administration has aggressively pushed Federal Agencies to move towards embracing zero trust as the framework to evolve their cybersecurity programs towards a stronger defense. Billington CyberSecurity is hosting a Breakfast Dialogue that takes a hard look at the ideas behind the zero trust initiative and a deep dive into where the US Government organizations are today on their zero trust journey. The event features two of the architects behind the White House’s zero trust implementation strategy as well as other experts who will share insights on the new DHS incident reporting process and embracing the aggressive zero trust goals. Registration is required.

WHEN

Thursday, June 16, 2022, 8:00am-10:30 am

WHERE

Sands Capital



1000 Wilson Boulevard, #3000



Arlington, VA 22209

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

8:00am Opening Remarks

Thomas K. Billington, CEO, Billington CyberSecurity

Scott Frederick, Managing Partner, Sands Capital

Omar Altalib, Head of Federal System Integrators and Strategic Planning for US, Federal and Non-Profits, AWS

9:05-9:30 am Opening Fireside

Eric Mill, Senior Advisor to the Federal CIO, and an author of OMB’s Zero Trust Implementation Plan

Moderator: Dr. Matthew McFadden, Vice President, Cyber & Distinguished Technologist, General Dynamics Information Technology, Author of “An Agency Guide to Zero Trust Maturity”

9:30am Fireside Chat

Iranga Kahangama, Assistant Secretary for Cyber, Infrastructure, Risk, and Resilience, Department of Homeland Security

Moderator: Matt Hayden, Vice President, Cyber Client Engagement, GDIT

9:55-10:30 am Panel and Q&A: A Tale of Zero Trust Architectures provides a snapshot of how different US Government elements are addressing the new Zero Trust mandates. Each speaker will provide their unique perspective in terms of the overall US Government zero trust journey.

Moderator: Omar Altalib, Head of Federal System Integrators and Strategic Planning for US Federal and Non-Profits, AWS

Omar Altalib, Head of Federal System Integrators and Strategic Planning for US Federal and Non-Profits, AWS Panelists: Eric Mill, Senior Advisor to the Federal CIO Royce Allen, Enterprise Security Architect, Cloud Security Lead, Director, Enterprise Security Architecture, Office of Information Security/Information Security Policy, and Strategy, Veterans Affairs Christopher Cleary, Principal Cyber Advisor, Department of the Navy Dr. Matthew McFadden, Vice President, Cyber & Distinguished Technologist, General Dynamics Information Technology



WHY

Billington CyberSecurity’s breakfast—which is sponsored by GDIT and AWS—is part of Billington’s series of events that convene leading senior cyber government decision-makers to examine key trends and topics while fostering deeper dialogue between government leaders and private industry.

HOW

A limited number of seats are available for press on a first-come basis. Press interested in covering should register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cyber-priorities-and-the-federal-push-to-zero-trust-registration-338217937957. For questions, contact Shawn Flaherty at 703-554-3609.

