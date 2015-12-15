Jason Hogg Joins Great Hill Partners as Executive-in-Residence

Seasoned executive and entrepreneur brings decades of experience managing and growing companies of all stages

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, disruptive companies, today announced that Jason Hogg has joined the firm as an Executive-in-Residence (“EIR”). In this role, Mr. Hogg will identify and pursue investment opportunities with a focus on financial technology, insurtech, cyber insurance and software.





Mr. Hogg recently served as Executive Vice President at lease-to-own fintech company Acima. Previously, he was CEO of Aon Cyber Solutions, CEO of Blackstone-backed B2R Finance and a Senior Advisor at private equity firm Tritium Partners, where he focused on investments in fintech as well as information and digital services. Mr. Hogg also held executive positions at American Express and MBNA, and founded Revolution Money, a financial services company that was acquired by American Express. He began his career as a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and he is also a senior lecturer of Innovation and Technology at Cornell University’s Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management.

“As both an entrepreneur and leader, Jason has an impressive track record of building and growing successful businesses,” said Matt Vettel, Managing Director at Great Hill Partners. “With increasingly competitive markets, having a seasoned professional with deep relationships is a true differentiator for the firm. We’re pleased to welcome Jason to our team and look forward to benefiting from his expertise and insights.”

“We’re excited to have Jason join Great Hill to further deepen our fintech and software expertise,” said Nick Cayer, Managing Director at Great Hill Partners. “With over 30 years of experience leading and investing in companies of all stages, we are confident that Jason will be an invaluable resource as we continue to invest in fast growing, innovative companies.”

“Great Hill is a premier investor in growth stage fintech and software businesses with a history of successfully partnering with companies to help them aggressively scale,” said Mr. Hogg. “I’m thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to join such a well-respected firm and am eager to find investment opportunities to help build upon Great Hill’s high-quality portfolio.”

Great Hill is an active financial technology and software private equity investor, having completed more than 70 total investments in these industries. Representative investments include MineralTree (acquired by Global Payments), Affinipay (acquired by TA Associates), Confirmation.com (Acquired by Thomson Reuters), BillMatrix (acquired by Fiserv), Versapay, One Inc, BlueSnap, Vanco, Jumio and Paytronix.

About Great Hill Partners

Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm targeting investments of $25 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. Over the past two decades, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 90 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. Great Hill has recently been recognized for its industry leadership, being ranked #5 in the 2021 HEC – DowJones Private Equity Performance Ranking, which evaluated fund performance of 517 leading private equity firms between 2008 – 2017. For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, visit www.greathillpartners.com.

