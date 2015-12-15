Virgin Orbit Names Stephen Zhang as Vice President of Investor Relations

The new VP of Investor Relations brings to Virgin Orbit years of public company finance experience. He will work closely with investors and advise the leadership team in its recently established role as a publicly listed company.

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) is pleased to announce the addition of Stephen Zhang as the company’s first Vice President of Investor Relations. Zhang will work as the company’s primary liaison to the investor community, while serving as a key advisor to the leadership team. He will also manage the earnings process and other shareholder-related matters as part of the company’s comprehensive investor relations program.

“We’re incredibly pleased to have Stephen on our team. He brings a wealth of experience dealing with investors, with a specific focus on the aerospace and defense sectors,” said Dan Hart, CEO of Virgin Orbit. “It’s crucial that we have him on our team to help establish and grow meaningful relationships with stakeholders at this exciting stage in the company. He’s an effective communicator that does a great job of telling our story and he’s integral for where we’re heading in the future.”

Prior to joining the Virgin Orbit team, Zhang was Director of Investor Relations at Raytheon Technologies, where he supported the company’s executive team in engaging top shareholders. Zhang helped guide the company through several transformational corporate initiatives and a merger of equals with Raytheon Company to form Raytheon Technologies.

Zhang graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Operations Management. He began his career at United Technologies Corporation (UTC) as a Financial Leadership Program Associate. In 2011, he joined UTC’s Pratt and Whitney division, where he was promoted to positions of increasing responsibility over the years.

Zhang also served as a volunteer lead contact on the Inclusion Committee for United Technologies Corporation. He held similar volunteer positions on both Pratt and Whitney’s Diversity and Inclusion group and the United Way’s outreach group.

“I’m excited to be a part of the next phase of Virgin Orbit’s evolution,” Zhang said. “As a newly public company, it is imperative for us to communicate our story in an effective, credible, and consistent manner to the investor community. Our story is quite powerful – opening space for good – at any time, any place, and to any orbit. The differentiated technology, along with the innovative team that makes up Virgin Orbit, is what attracted me to the company and its vision. I’m thrilled to be a part of the journey and look forward to unlocking our full potential as we grow the business.”

