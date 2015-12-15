Jenne Wins Second Straight Avaya Cloud Partner of the Year Award

AVON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudservices–Jenne, Inc. a leading cloud service and value-added distributor of technology solutions is excited to announce they’ve won the Avaya North America Cloud Service Partner of the Year award for the second straight year. Jenne was selected by Avaya for their outstanding collaboration, contribution, and commitment to accelerating growth and providing Experiences that Matter to their customers and others.

“We’re thrilled to have such a longstanding and strong partnership with Avaya,” said Dean Jenne, president of sales, Jenne. “Winning this award for the second straight year is a direct result of the hard work of our entire team and our commitment to growing our Cloud Services offerings with Avaya. One of our core competencies is to assist existing Avaya partner’s transition to Avaya cloud technology. We leverage our technical knowledge of the Avaya Cloud Office platform to assist our partners and agents and allow them to win.”

“Congratulations on recently being named an Avaya Partner of the Year,” said John Colvin, head of Americas field and global partner marketing, Avaya. “We celebrate the dedication and commitment you’ve shown to your customers and look forward to a promising year ahead.”

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support, and ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. Avaya is shaping what’s next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

Contacts

Jenne Contact:

Erik Fenberg



Marketing Director



P: 440.471.3418



[email protected]

Avaya Contact:

Julianne Embry



[email protected]