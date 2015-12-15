Reciprocity Continues Strong Company Momentum in H1 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reciprocity, a leader in information security risk and compliance, today announced its continued company momentum as recognition – and demand – grow for the company’s pioneering approach to cyber risk management that ties an organization’s risk directly to its business strategy.

Industry Recognition

Reciprocity ZenGRC® platform continues to lead the governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) industry, and was recently highlighted as a Leader in G2’s Summer 2022 Grid for GRC Platforms, IT Risk Management, and Third Party & Supplier Risk Management. The platform was recognized with several G2 Summer 2022 badges including High Performer – Enterprise, Leader, Leader – Mid-Market, and Users Love Us.

Reciprocity was also awarded two coveted Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) at RSA 2022: the Hot Company – Risk Management award and the Cutting Edge Compliance award.

Risk Management Innovation

Earlier this year, Reciprocity introduced the industry’s first AI-powered Risk Observation, Assessment, and Remediation (ROAR) Platform, which provides organizations with a game-changing level of risk insight – at both the business process level and at the executive, corporate level – to make risk more manageable. The ROAR Platform delivers rich, expert-provided guidance that enables companies to protect their most valuable assets, quantify the value of security investments, accelerate business initiatives, and effectively inform leadership on the levels of risk and improvements.

“Our vision is a world where risk is easily understood in context to business objectives and can be communicated in a way that everyone can understand, giving organizations the power to use these insights to move high-priority projects forward,” said Michael Maggio, CEO and Chief Product Officer for Reciprocity. “With our new ROAR platform, we’re changing the game – providing every company with the ability to easily see, understand, and take action on their IT and cyber risks.”

As part of its commitment to helping all organizations better identify and control risk, Reciprocity released the Community Edition of its ROAR platform, which provides companies with a free Cyber Risk Assessment — at no cost. The Reciprocity Community Edition offers companies unlimited time to explore the platform, as well as providing access to the Reciprocity Community, a self-service destination that offers access to additional resources such as guides, training, and forums.

About Reciprocity

Reciprocity is pioneering a first-of-its-kind approach to IT risk management that ties an organization’s risk directly to its business strategy. The fully integrated and automated Reciprocity ROAR Platform, which underpins the Reciprocity ZenRisk and ZenComply applications, empowers security executives to communicate the direct impact of risk on high-priority business initiatives to key stakeholders, helping them make smarter, more informed decisions. With Reciprocity, InfoSec teams can strategically support their organization and foster company growth by optimizing resources and mitigating expensive data breaches, system failures, lost opportunities and vulnerabilities with their customers’ data.

Contacts

Julie Seymour



Tel: (415) 269-2606



Email: [email protected]