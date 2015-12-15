John Beacham of Toorak Capital Partners Named an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2022 New Jersey Award Winner by EY

SUMMIT, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toorak Capital Partners, Inc. (“Toorak”), a leading capital provider to the residential real estate lending industry, today announced that John Beacham, its Founder and CEO, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New Jersey Award winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).





Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards recognizing leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Beacham based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions.

“It’s a true honor and a privilege to be recognized by EY as an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 New Jersey Award winner, and I’m proud to share this recognition with the entire Toorak team, our origination partners, and the incredible real estate entrepreneurs across the country using Toorak capital to renovate and reposition America’s housing stock,” said Beacham. “It’s common for innovation awards to go to companies in tech, healthcare, or retail, rather than capital-intensive industries such as mortgage finance, but I’m proud of the engine we’ve built at Toorak that enables small businesses and entrepreneurs on multiple levels to thrive.”

Entrepreneur of the Year is celebrated through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities and 60 countries. As a New Jersey award winner, Beacham will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards.

With capital commitments from entities managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, Toorak has revolutionized the way business purpose residential real estate lenders access capital. The firm was the first to link small-balance commercial and residential originators with institutional capital and has perfected this approach in the single-family residential bridge and 30-year single family rental lending space.

About Toorak Capital Partners

Toorak Capital Partners is an integrated correspondent lending platform based in Summit, NJ. Toorak acquires small-balance, business-purpose loans backed by residential, multifamily, and mixed-use properties throughout the U.S. and the U.K. Toorak acquires loans directly from lenders that originate high credit quality loans. Toorak’s principals have a deep understanding of mortgage credit in the residential and commercial space with backgrounds in real estate lending, capital markets, securitization, asset-liability management, asset management and credit. Since inception, Toorak has provided more than $8.5 billion in capital and funded over 20,000 business-purpose loans. Toorak-funded projects have renovated, stabilized or provided rental housing for close to 40,000 families to date – an average of approximately 1,000 families per month in 2021.

Further information is available at www.toorakcapital.com.

