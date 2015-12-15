ISG Event Explores Technology and Operating Models Needed to Transform Customer Experience

Speakers from American Express, Alaska Airlines, Adore Me, PenFed and OutSystems will explore the customer journey at the July 13 ISG TechXchange: Consumer Services event

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #CustomerExperience–Consumer-facing businesses need to invest in technology and new operating models aimed at creating hyper-personalized, friction-free customer experiences, say experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, appearing at the upcoming ISG TechXchange: Consumer Services event.

The full-day event, July 13 at etc.Venues in New York, will examine the shifts in technology, data analysis, operating models, security and sustainability companies in the consumer products and services, retail, logistics, and travel and hospitality industries must accomplish to deliver the experiences their customers expect – and that will define success for years to come.

“The customer experience is front and center and will stay that way for the foreseeable future,” said John Westfield, partner and practice lead, ISG Consumer Services, and host of the event. “Consumers have high expectations for a hyper-personalized, meaningful, friction-free journey for in-store, online and mobile shopping, and enterprises are working to modernize decades-old legacy platforms to deliver instantaneous, relevant experiences.”

The multi-dimensional impact of creating meaningful, hyper-personalized customer experiences in the face of legacy enterprise IT landscapes will be addressed by Clare Megathlin, managing director of software engineering for Alaska Airlines, in a panel discussion, “Shedding Legacy and Modernizing with Innovative Technologies,” also featuring Pratibha Salwan, director and leader, ISG Travel, Transportation, Hospitality, Leisure and Logistics.

In a separate panel discussion, “Leveraging Data for Smarter Insights,” Gaurav Bhatia, chief marketing officer for credit union PenFed, and Sunder Pillai, director and lead, ISG Retail and CPG, will discuss how brands are leveraging data from consumers, suppliers and retailers to design better products and services and create stronger brand loyalty.

The featured presentation, “Becoming an Elite Performer: How to Supercharge Your Development Teams in a Cloud-Native World,” delivered by Jennifer Galvin, head of technology alliances for OutSystems, a platform provider of omnichannel applications, will explore a high-performance, low-code development approach to creating software for a continuously evolving world.

As enterprises increasingly look for business value from data monetization, Sahil Sabharwal, vice president of enterprise data platforms for American Express, and Ranjan Roy, vice president of strategy for clothing manufacturer Adore Me, will discuss the data science, artificial intelligence and digital automation innovations – and cultural changes – that are fueling such initiatives, as part of a panel discussion, “[email protected]”

“A successful customer journey is dependent on an enterprise’s ability to produce and analyze data at scale,” Westfield said. “Relevant, contextual data must flow through the entire business ecosystem. This can only be achieved by investing in analytics technology, coupled with continuous training and investment in people to develop analytical, technical, functional and even behavioral skills.”

During the event, ISG experts will present insights on topics ranging from the 360-degree customer view, to personalization, the metaverse, virtual innovations, and building sustainability, technology and innovation into the customer experience.

The ISG TechXchange: Consumer Services event is sponsored by Cognizant, Mindtree, OutSystems, Tata Consultancy Services, Zensar, Allganize, Tiger Analytics and UiPath. CIOInsights, CIOReview, Retail Tech Insights, RetailWire, The Technology Business Management (TBM) Council and The AI Journal are media sponsors.

Additional information and event registration are available on the event website.

