KBRA Releases Research – Retail Sales Declined in May; Roaring Inflation Presses Fed Rate Forecast Higher

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research examining May 2022 retail sales. This month’s commentary discusses the trend of slowing retail sales growth since the start of the year amid an environment of persistently high inflation. The report also examines upward revisions to the Federal Reserve’s rate forecast included in its June 15 quarterly summary of economic projections, which signals a growing consensus that larger rate hikes may be needed to quell inflation than had previously been anticipated.

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

