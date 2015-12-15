KBRA Releases Research – Retail Sales Declined in May; Roaring Inflation Presses Fed Rate Forecast Higher

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research examining May 2022 retail sales. This month’s commentary discusses the trend of slowing retail sales growth since the start of the year amid an environment of persistently high inflation. The report also examines upward revisions to the Federal Reserve’s rate forecast included in its June 15 quarterly summary of economic projections, which signals a growing consensus that larger rate hikes may be needed to quell inflation than had previously been anticipated.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Peter Scherer, Director

+1 (646) 731-2325

[email protected]

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2347

[email protected]

Business Development

William Baneky, Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2409

[email protected]

James Kissane, Senior Director

+1 (213) 806-0026

[email protected]

Related Stories

Santhera Nominates Thomas Meier, PhD, to Succeed Elmar Schnee as Chairman of the Board

The Jefferson Institute of Bioprocessing to Bring Biologics Training to Budd Bioworks

General Mills Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors

University of Phoenix Announces 2022 Faculty of the Year Award Recipients

Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Vection Technologies LTD

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SESAC Finance, LLC Series 2022-1 Senior Secured Notes

You may have missed

Santhera Nominates Thomas Meier, PhD, to Succeed Elmar Schnee as Chairman of the Board

The Jefferson Institute of Bioprocessing to Bring Biologics Training to Budd Bioworks

General Mills Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors

University of Phoenix Announces 2022 Faculty of the Year Award Recipients

Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Vection Technologies LTD

error: Content is protected !!