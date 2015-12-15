Tachus Announces New Additions to its Leadership Team

Organizational changes reinforce company’s efforts to move decisively into new markets

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Houston–Hal Brumfield, chief executive officer of Tachus Fiber Internet, one of the fastest growing fiber-to-the-home internet service providers in Texas, today announced key changes to the Company’s executive leadership team.

The Company has appointed Matthew B. Ockwood as President, and A. Cole Pate as Chief Operating Officer effective June 27.

These changes follow Tachus’ June 9 announcement that it will bring reliable, Gigabit-capable fiber internet service to residential customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area starting in 2022 – the first such expansion outside of the Company’s Houston area footprint.

“We are investing in our leadership team in order to execute on the growth strategy we outlined earlier this month,” Brumfield said. “Matt and Cole have the energy, ideas, talent, and experience to improve every component of our business and position Tachus well for the future.”

Ockwood formerly served as Chief Financial Officer of Sitio Royalties (NYSE: “STR”, formerly Falcon Minerals Corp.), a publicly traded minerals and royalties company located in Houston. Before joining Sitio, Ockwood served as Managing Director and member of the Investment Committee of Chambers Energy Capital, a Houston based institutional investment firm focused on structured credit and private equity investments. While at Chambers Energy, Ockwood served on the boards of directors of numerous companies, both private and publicly listed, during his 12-year tenure with the firm. Prior to Chambers Energy’s founding in 2009, Ockwood was employed by Lehman Brothers where he worked in the Natural Resources investment banking group. Ockwood holds a B.B.A in Finance, summa cum laude, and a Certificate in Leadership Study and Development from Texas A&M University where he served as the Commander of the Corps of Cadets.

Pate formerly served as President of a large privately held infrastructure construction business located in The Woodlands, Texas. During his 17-year career there, Pate led a wide range of initiatives including strategic project development, mergers and acquisitions, project management office modernization, field operations management, as well as technology centric process improvements. During his tenure, the company grew from small regional provider with fewer than 35 employees to an ENR Top 100 contractor with over 5,000 employees operating in 38 states. Pate is a graduate from Vanderbilt University School of Engineering and a multi-year Tachus customer.

“Matt and Cole are joining a deep bench of dedicated individuals – including Chief Financial Officer Keith Taub, Vice President of Marketing Tom Zemaitis, Chief Information Officer Tyler Cowie and Vice President of Outside Plant Brian Petrossi – who make it fun to come to work every day. Together, we’re building something special here at Tachus,” Brumfield said.

In addition, Brumfield announced the departure of Chief Strategy Officer Carter Old.

“Carter’s passion, creativity, and focus will be hard to replace,” Brumfield said. “Without his help raising capital and developing this team, we might not be where we are today. We sincerely thank Carter for his many contributions to Tachus over the past three years, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Tachus LLC is a fiber broadband internet service provider, backed by Crosstimbers Capital Group. Tachus believes customers deserve fast, reliable internet that requires no explanation. In doing so, Tachus is revolutionizing the way residential customers receive their internet, by offering unlimited, enterprise-grade data-only services at a lifetime fixed rate, all paired with local customer service. With a network that has passed over 70,000 homes and serves nearly 20,000 customers in the Houston Metropolitan region, Tachus continues to rapidly expand its residential fiber network to other parts of Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Please visit www.tachus.com for more information.

