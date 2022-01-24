Keysight Enables DEKRA to Validate Mobile Phone E112 Caller Location in Compliance with New Regulation

Collaboration supports emergency services across the European Union

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration with DEKRA, a leading global test house network, to ensure that chipset and device vendors can validate E112 caller location (universal European emergency number) functionality in compliance to a new European Union (EU) regulation.

The collaboration leverages location-based services (LBS) and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technologies to verify E112 regulatory test cases used to validate mobile phones sold into the European market. The new regulation supports emergency services across the European Union by reducing response times from rescue services to save more lives.

“Keysight is pleased to expand the company’s collaboration with DEKRA,” said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight’s Device Validation Solutions business. “With Keysight’s test solutions, DEKRA supports a global ecosystem of smartphone vendors by validating their products are in compliance to the new regulation, newly created to improve emergency services’ ability to locate individuals in need of assistance from the fire brigade, medical teams or the police.”

Keysight’s network emulation solutions enable DEKRA to validate E112-related test cases regulated by an EU-issued guideline document to assist notified bodies in the assessment of E112 compliance. The new EU regulation (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/320) went into effect on March 17, 2022. It mandates that all new mobile phones sold in the EU need to support GNSS technology based on the Galileo constellation, advanced mobile location (AML) protocol and Wi-Fi communications technology. As a result, emergency response call centers can accurately pinpoint the caller’s location.

“DEKRA is founded on the principles of safeguarding human interaction with technology and environment,” said Juan Carlos Mora, vice president, Business Line Connectivity of Service Division Product Testing at DEKRA. “This is why we are pleased to extend our collaboration with Keysight, which offers DEKRA the regulatory device test solutions needed to quickly and confidently validate E112 caller location functionality per the EU’s latest mandatory requirements.”

Keysight’s device test solutions for regulatory and conformance validation are based on common hardware and software platforms for comprehensive test case coverage. Keysight’s LBS solutions also support assisted global navigation satellite system (A-GNSS) test functionality. This enables users to comprehensively address 5G new radio (NR) conformance requirements mandated by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB, an organization comprised of North American mobile operators.

DEKRA currently uses Keysight’s RF/RRM DVT & Conformance Toolset, RF Automation Toolset and Wireless IoT Regulatory Test Solution to address 5G and IoT device regulatory requirements and SA8700A C-V2X Test Solution to certify cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) devices.

