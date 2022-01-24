MobileSmith Announces Mark Costanza to Their Senior Leadership Team

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MobileSmith (OTCBB: MOST), a leading provider of cutting-edge mobile software solutions, announces the appointment of Mark Costanza to their senior leadership team as Chief Client and Operations Officer.

As MobileSmith Health moves to our next phase of growth, it is essential that we build out our Client Success and Operations team. Mark has a proven track record of building scalable teams that place the client at the forefront of everything they do. We are thrilled to add him to the team.

Mark stated, “I am thrilled to be joining MobileSmith Health and I look forward to helping this company grow and scale so we can empower patients to achieve successful outcomes and a positive surgical experience. What’s exciting is that this solution streamlines the clinical team’s workload and positively impacts the bottom line minimizing lost revenue due to unrecoverable cancellations.”

About MobileSmith:

MobileSmith (OTCBB: MOST) has been designing software since 1993, evolving from desktop to browser-based computing and now revolutionizing mobile with a new paradigm in application development. Their patents pending MobileSmith™ platform is an innovative cloud solution that enables organizations to rapidly create, deploy, and manage custom, native mobile apps for iPhone, Android, and iPad.

Without writing a line of code, business managers can quickly and cost-effectively take their company mobile. Our clients can also seamlessly integrate their app portfolio with their enterprise systems and securely manage all mobile solutions from a single cloud-based environment.

About Mark Costanza:

Mark Costanza is an accomplished business executive with more than 25 years of healthcare information technology experience. He has been a leader in the development of strategies and tactics that propel business growth and profitability. His experience includes work in both public and private companies, where he has been a catalyst in turning around underperforming organizations, launching new business initiatives, and driving business growth in professional services, customer success, and post-sale client management. As a customer crusader, he is deeply committed to driving value by aligning on their needs, goals and priorities. He builds teams that are focused on the experience as well as the success delivering for clients. He is knowledgeable in the creation of more effective and efficient hospital systems through the integration of medical care with leading-edge healthcare technology.

