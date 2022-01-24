KIOXIA Announces Optimized Platform Certified with KumoScale Software

New Configurations Enable High-Performance Networked Storage Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KIOXIA America, Inc. is pleased to announce that Dell Technologies OEM Solutions will provide a platform with configurations optimized for KIOXIA KumoScale™ storage software. Based on the Dell PowerEdge R6525 rack server utilizing KIOXIA CM6 Series enterprise NVM Express™ (NVMe™) SSDs, the systems will be available in configurations well-matched to the requirements of high-performance networked storage.





“We are delighted to collaborate with Dell OEM Solutions to certify PowerEdge R6525 rack servers for use with KumoScale software,” said Joel Dedrick, vice president and general manager, networked storage solutions at KIOXIA America, Inc. “Customers now have the option to purchase a variety of preconfigured and certified systems for high-performance, on-premises cloud infrastructure.”

The certified KumoScale software-ready system configurations are available through Dell’s distributor, Arrow Electronics. Configurations offered include single and dual AMD EPYC™ processors, they feature KIOXIA CM6 enterprise-grade NVMe SSDs and deliver capacities of up to 153TB per node.

“Our collaboration with Dell and KIOXIA allows us to serve as a key integrator of this exciting and powerful solution combining the Dell platform and KIOXIA KumoScale software,” said James Stannard, vice president of sales for Arrow’s intelligent solutions business in EMEA. “Customers and end users can rely on Arrow’s broad geographic presence and technical know-how for the selection of the appropriate system meeting their specific requirements. Arrow Electronics is providing customers with a selection of Dell PowerEdge rack servers for customers who install KumoScale storage software. More information regarding platform details, pricing, warranty and ordering can be obtained by emailing us at [email protected].”

KumoScale Software Delivers Performant, Networked Storage for On-Prem Data Centers

Designed for deployment at data center scale, the KumoScale storage system delivers high performance NVMe flash storage as a disaggregated network service, at cloud-native scale and cost. In addition to the Dell PowerEdge R6525, KumoScale software is designed to run on other x86-based (Intel® and AMD®) servers.

KumoScale software integrates tightly with Kubernetes® and OpenStack® platforms, as well as with popular automation, telemetry and logging frameworks. KumoScale software lightens IT workloads via highly automated provisioning, management and optimization of storage resources at scale. Please visit KumoScale.com to learn more.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2022 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

