Strategy Analytics Launches New Electric Vehicles Service, for the Global Automotive Practice

EVS will define opportunities for success across the electric vehicle ecosystem

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics today announced the launch of its new Electric Vehicles Service (EVS), as part of the Global Automotive Practice (GAP). Leveraging Strategy Analytics’ 30 years plus of automotive electronics forecasting expertise, EVS offers the industry’s deepest and most insightful market information on this complex emerging market to help define opportunities for success across the whole electric vehicle ecosystem. The service will deliver a holistic view of the market for clients tracking global and regional developments across battery technologies, charging infrastructure, systems, semiconductor, and sensors, we well as providing the keenest insights into regulatory and policy dynamics, OEM and Tier 1 strategies, emerging technologies, and economies.

Commented Asif Anwar, Executive Director for GAP, “We are excited to bring this new service to clients of the Global Automotive Practice. EVS will help identify the critical success factors and provide insight and guidance needed to succeed across the whole electric vehicle ecosystem. Building on our in-depth modeling, EVS will provide forecasts and analyses covering battery technology, xEV powertrain systems and associated power electronics, including associated segmentation looking at the dynamics of silicon versus wide bandgap silicon carbide and gallium nitride technologies, as well as looking at the associated charging infrastructure and battery swapping dynamics that will shape the market for electric vehicles.”

Added Ian Riches, Vice President for the Global Automotive Practice, “From the outset, EVS will be able to offer global and regional historical data as well as ten-year unit and revenue forecasts spanning the systems demand, e.g., battery management systems, main inverters, DC-DC converters etc., and the associated semiconductor and sensor demand from electric vehicle platforms (mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric). Our suite of databases includes a comprehensive battery technology database, and the service will continue to evolve in coverage and scope to look at new technologies and issues including the development of global and regional charging infrastructures. As always, GAP clients subscribing to EVS will continue to guide our research content. We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to be expanding the GAP suite of services with EVS.”

