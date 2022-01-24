STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates Microstrategy, Inc. (MSTR) on Behalf of Shareholders

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MSTR #MSTR–Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating Microstrategy, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) to determine whether certain Cogent officers and directors breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Microstrategy provides business intelligence software and related services.

Microstrategy, Inc. (MSTR) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Microstrategy, Inc. contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas

(800) 350-6003

[email protected]
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Cogent Communications Group settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contacts

Aaron Dumas

Robbins LLP

5040 Shoreham Place

San Diego, CA 92122

[email protected]
(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com

Related Stories

Myriad Genetics CEO Paul Diaz to Speak at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Genmab Commences New Arbitration Under License Agreement With Janssen

Enzo Biochem Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Provides Leadership and Corporate Updates Including Engagement of Jefferies as Financial Advisor

VectivBio Publishes Invitation to the Annual General Meeting

Revolution Medicines to Participate in the 43rd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

Inventiva announces three scientific presentations at the EASL International Liver Congress™ 2022

You may have missed

Myriad Genetics CEO Paul Diaz to Speak at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Genmab Commences New Arbitration Under License Agreement With Janssen

Enzo Biochem Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Provides Leadership and Corporate Updates Including Engagement of Jefferies as Financial Advisor

VectivBio Publishes Invitation to the Annual General Meeting

Revolution Medicines to Participate in the 43rd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

error: Content is protected !!