Kontron Announces the Opening of Its New In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Service Center in Europe

ISMANING, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), and Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFE&C) solutions, today announced its latest IFE&C product service center has officially been opened.





The Part 145 certified European Repair Centre, located in Ismaning, Germany, at the Kontron Europe headquarters, will offer repair, modifications and updates for Kontron’s In-Flight Entertainment range of avionics products within its dedicated 100 m² repair area. Initially, repair support will be offered on the range of Kontron Server products, Wireless Access Points (CWAPs) and Removable SSD; additional IFEC products, including the MODMAN product family, will be supported over time.

Jon Moseley, Kontron’s VP Business Development said, “It became increasingly obvious with our global business that having multiple certified repair centers across the globe, would allow our customers to choose how to manage their own programs. This new European facility is the first step in this process and we will make further announcements regarding additional regional repair centers in due course. When service is requested it’s important that downtime is reduced to the absolute minimum and that fast turnaround times with traceability and quality are available. I’m very excited that this new facility is fully operational and ready to help our customers.”

The facility with dedicated trained and certified support staff will be a critical part of the support Kontron plans for its IFE&C business. Under the management of Christian Tanner, a 14-year Kontron veteran, the repair facility demonstrates Kontron’s commitment to the IFE&C business and the European region.

