Quantcast Launches Brand Advertising Solutions to Maximize the Impact of Every Marketing Dollar

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced the launch of a suite of new solutions for digital marketers who demand more from their brand advertising. With these new products, marketers can seamlessly plan, activate and measure video, native and display brand campaigns across the web and on connected TV (CTV). Building on Quantcast’s widely adopted cookieless technology, marketers benefit from access to their entire audience, today.

“As programmatic brand advertising has grown so has the complexity for marketers. Siloed systems and data detract from marketing intent, limit marketing innovation and lack real-time, actionable feedback,” said Konrad Feldman, Co-Founder and CEO of Quantcast. “We’re excited to introduce our streamlined take on integrated brand advertising, with automated optimization and timely measurement of impact.”

Now, with the Quantcast Platform, marketers can measure and optimize brand advertising as effectively as their direct response campaigns. These new easy-to-use solutions build on Quantcast’s leadership in data and machine learning to deliver planning against scalable audiences and premium inventory, hi-fidelity audience activation across screens, automated campaign optimization, and comprehensive measurement of brand advertising’s impact on consumer preference and downstream business outcomes.

“We were thrilled with the results that Quantcast delivered for Lancôme. Their brand solution was instrumental in engaging customers and prospects and driving awareness with different user groups,” said Yin Hong, Senior Product Manager, Lancôme. “The results that they drove surpassed our targets and expectations, and demonstrated that programmatic advertising can really play a role within a brand campaign.”

Introducing Brand Lift Live by Quantcast™

At the heart of this new product suite is Brand Lift Live, an integrated, real-time survey solution that enables marketers to optimize campaigns continuously against the brand awareness and consideration metrics that really matter, rather than limiting substitute metrics such as viewability and click-through rate (CTR).

Within the Quantcast Platform, Brand Lift Live uses statistically controlled survey groups to measure the real-time impact of ads throughout a campaign, allowing for refinement of campaign audiences and delivery characteristics to maximize the impact of every marketing dollar. A new measurement approach for the open internet, Brand Lift Live complements traditional research methodologies similar to the way a fitness tracker complements an annual medical checkup.

“We started with a simple question ‘how can we make brand budgets work harder?’ and since improvement requires measurement, that’s where we started,” said Peter Day, Chief Technology Officer, Quantcast. “We found that practitioners relied on poor proxy metrics like viewability and CTR because assessing what they really care about – recall, awareness and consideration – in a timely and precise enough manner to support campaign optimization was simply too hard. Brand Lift Live solves this problem.”

The advantages of Brand Lift Live include:

Actionable Campaign Data: View lift data in real-time and take action on campaigns in flight to adjust frequency, creative, messaging, and audience to maximize brand lift.

View lift data in real-time and take action on campaigns in flight to adjust frequency, creative, messaging, and audience to maximize brand lift. Simple Setup: Brand Lift Live is easily configured alongside campaigns, allowing for the design, surveying and response capture without the need for any third-party integrations.

Brand Lift Live is easily configured alongside campaigns, allowing for the design, surveying and response capture without the need for any third-party integrations. Flexible Survey Options: Marketers can easily measure the impact of brand campaigns with multiple survey options that will best fit their campaign’s branding objectives.

“Brand Lift Live helped to take our brand campaign learnings to the next level, by giving us real world insights that can be implemented quickly and effectively,” said Grace Bailey, Senior Marketing Manager at Auto Trader.

With these new capabilities, advertisers can use the Quantcast Platform to plan and validate custom audiences and discover compelling supply for their audiences across CTV, desktop, and mobile. Campaigns can be configured in minutes and the intuitive features greatly aid marketers in diagnosing issues to promote consistent performance and delivery. Alongside Brand Lift Live, additional platform insights examine the incremental reach of campaigns across web and CTV and the downstream contribution these brand activations deliver to performance campaigns and conversions.

In addition to its brand solutions, Quantcast is also launching a new module for its free global educational program, the Quantcast Academy. The new courseware will provide marketers with an understanding of the changing landscape of TV advertising, including the CTV ecosystem, measurement and combating ad fraud in CTV. The highly lauded Quantcast Academy provides an array of online learning modules and a full certification program to help understand the language, tools, and processes of the digital advertising ecosystem, providing insight into concepts such as how artificial intelligence works and its increasingly integral role in marketing strategy.

To learn more about Quantcast’s brand advertising solutions on the Quantcast Platform, visit https://quantcast.com/brand-advertising/.

About Quantcast

Quantcast is an advertising technology company and the creator of an award-winning intelligent audience platform that empowers brands, agencies and publishers to know and grow their audiences online. The Quantcast Platform, powered by Ara™, a patented AI and machine learning engine, delivers automated insights, marketing performance, and results at scale to drive business growth. Our solutions are leveling the playing field for our customers when it comes to effectively reaching audiences online and helping them power a thriving free and open internet for everyone. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast has been serving customers around the world since 2006. Learn more at https://www.quantcast.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

