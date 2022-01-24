Kyriba Named One of the World’s Most Innovative Financial Technology Companies of 2022

Global Finance Magazine Recognizes Cloud-based Finance and IT Solutions Leader for Reimagining and Designing Finance Tools for Corporate Treasury Teams, Financial Institutions

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyriba, a global leader of cloud-based finance and IT solutions, has been recognized by Global Finance Magazine as one of the five most innovative global financial technology companies of 2022. The Innovators Awards – the publication’s tenth annual recognition program –honors banks, fintechs and other companies that excel at advancing new tools and paths in finance. Kyriba joins an elite group of global financial technology innovators recognized by the highly regarded industry publication including Stripe, Capitolis, Dwolla, and Keo World.

“We are honored to be recognized for our role in shaping the future of finance and for making a positive impact on the digital transformation journey of numerous global enterprises and financial institutions,” said Jean-Luc Robert, chairman and CEO of Kyriba. “Kyriba is constantly innovating our liquidity management platform and ecosystem of apps that help us empower CFOs, CIOs, CROs, Treasury and their teams to drive better business outcomes.”

In the past 12 months, Kyriba has invented and brought to market new solutions that unlock value for CFOs, enable real-time decision support, reduce the cost and time to value for new product integration and implementation and more. Kyriba also continues to rapidly grow an unmatched ecosystem of innovative partnerships. Recent achievements include:

Unveiled an Open API platform that unlocks access to a $15T payments network

Launched 24 new API connectors to accelerate liquidity management and support business continuity

Built new working capital solutions that hold the power to close the $3.4T trade financing gap

Joined forces with Societe Generale to create a complete cloud-based Treasury Management Solution (TMS)

Partnered with Blackline to streamline digitization of the office of the CFO

Recognized by IDC for outstanding customer satisfaction in the SaaS Treasury Management (TM) market

“This award further inspires Kyriba to deliver new solutions to our thousands of clients who achieve greater ROI, improved decision support through APIs, advanced cash forecasting, working capital and risk mitigation solutions, accelerating growth potential each day,” Robert said.

All honorees were selected by the editorial board of Global Finance — known as ‘the leading voice for modern finance’ — with the input of its expert editorial staff, who also awarded Kyriba for “World’s Best Treasury Management Software” and “Open Banking Treasury Solution.”

To learn more about Kyriba’s treasury management and open banking solutions, visit Kyriba.com; to read about Global Finance’s annual Innovators Awards for 2022, go to gfmag.com.

About Kyriba Corp.:



Kyriba empowers CFOs, Treasurers, and their IT counterparts to transform treasury, payments, working capital, and connectivity solutions to activate liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation. Kyriba is a secure, scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial intelligence, automates payments workflows, and enables thousands of multinational corporations and banks to maximize growth, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce operational costs. With over 2,500 clients worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 and Eurostoxx 50 companies, Kyriba manages more than 1.3 billion bank transactions per year, and 250 million payments for a total value of $15 Trillion annually.

Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices globally. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

