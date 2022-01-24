Exabeam Partners with Google Cloud to Create Hyperscale Cloud-native SIEM and Cybersecurity Analytics Offerings

Cybersecurity innovator invests further in leading cloud data provider to make security operations teams more efficient

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exabeam, a leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, today announced its commitment to further architect and innovate its modern cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) and cybersecurity analytics solutions on Google Cloud. The move opens up limitless data ingestion, speed, and scale opportunities for worldwide security teams in their ongoing fight against increasingly complex cybersecurity attacks across an ever-expanding attack surface.

“Exabeam is unlike any other SIEM vendor in that we leverage our machine learning-based, cyber analytics product to help security teams be more efficient,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and president, Exabeam. “With this next version of our product we will now become completely cloud-native offering unparalleled performance, scale, and cost efficiency. Exabeam is built by security people for security people.”

“Addressing and protecting data from security threats and attacks is a business-critical focus that is constantly evolving,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, Vice President and General Manager, Data Analytics and Business Intelligence at Google Cloud. “We look forward to continuing our work together to create products that help companies securely leverage their data at cloud scale.”

“After looking at several cloud players in the market, we selected Google Cloud, specifically the Data Analytics family of products including BigQuery, Dataflow, and Looker, because of its hyperscale, speed, and ability to support the type of technically advanced products we build at Exabeam,” said Adam Geller, chief product officer, Exabeam. “Google Cloud has enabled us to greatly accelerate our own security platform and product innovation resulting in state-of-the-art features and capabilities that can finally overcome the data proliferation and threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) challenges faced by security operations teams today.”

Exabeam was named a Leader with highest ability to execute in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM for the third consecutive time and joins a fast growing list of technology companies powering their products and businesses using data cloud products from Google, such as BigQuery, Looker, Spanner, and Vertex AI.

To learn more about Exabeam Fusion products on Google Cloud, visit www.exabeam.com.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to every IT and security stack. The leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, Exabeam is reinventing the way security teams use analytics and automation to solve Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR), from common security threats to the most critical that are difficult to identify. Exabeam offers a comprehensive cloud-delivered solution that leverages machine learning and automation using a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to TDIR. We design and build products to help security teams detect external threats, compromised users and malicious adversaries, minimize false positives and best protect their organizations. For more information, visit www.exabeam.com

