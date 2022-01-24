Stretto Selected as Turnaround Product and Service of the Year for Third Consecutive Year in M&A Advisor Turnaround Awards

Bankruptcy-Services and Technology Firm Also Recognized for Role in Award-Winning Cases

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The M&A Advisor has selected Stretto, a market-leading technology and bankruptcy-services firm, as a winner in its 16th Annual Turnaround Awards, naming Stretto Corporate Restructuring Services as the Turnaround Product/Service of the Year. This recognition marks the third consecutive year that Stretto has received this award. Stretto also was honored in the Chapter 11 Reorganization of the Year category for its role in the crypto company Cred, Inc. case; the Consumer Discretionary Deal of the Year category for its role in the Le Tote, Inc. case; and the Turnaround Award in the Restructuring Award category for its role in the Francesca’s case.

“Since 2002, we have been honoring the leading turnaround transactions, companies and dealmakers. Stretto was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to receive the award. It gives us a great pleasure to recognize Stretto and bestow upon them our highest honor for distressed investing and restructuring firms and professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. “Stretto represents the best of the distressed investing and reorganization industry in 2021 and earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates.”

Stretto’s corporate restructuring services provide solutions and support that enable clients to focus on the substantive matters of their transactions by alleviating case-management burdens. With decades of experience, its claims and noticing practice provides innovative services and proprietary case-management technology to monitor claims activity, provide real-time updates and reporting on the status of each case. As a result, professionals and their teams gain greater efficiencies which ultimately can benefit the estate and recoveries to all stakeholders.

“We’re honored to be consistently recognized among the most highly respected firms and professionals in the turnaround industry,” comments Jonathan Carson, co-CEO of Stretto. “Stretto delivers tailored and efficient solutions to our clients’ varying restructuring needs. It’s rewarding for our entire team to have these efforts acknowledged and celebrated with this award.”

The M&A Advisor will host an awards gala to honor the award recipients as part of the 2022 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit. The Summit will take place on September 20-21, 2022 and will feature more than 350 of the industry’s leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, roundtable discussions, one-on-one meetings and a solutions provider showcase led by a faculty of restructuring industry stalwarts and business media experts.

For a detailed list of the Award Winners for the 16th Annual Turnaround Awards please CLICK HERE.

About Stretto

Stretto delivers a full spectrum of technology tools, case-management services, and depository solutions to fiduciaries. Offering a comprehensive suite of corporate-restructuring and consumer-bankruptcy capabilities along with multi-faceted deposit and disbursement services, Stretto provides an unparalleled portfolio of solutions under the executive leadership of industry veterans Eric Kurtzman and Jonathan Carson. Sitting at the center of the bankruptcy ecosystem, Stretto leverages deep-industry expertise and market insights to facilitate every aspect of case and cash management for its corporate-restructuring and consumer-bankruptcy clients, as well as fiduciaries and other industry professionals. For more information about Stretto, visit www.stretto.com.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 22nd year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry’s leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services from offices in New York and London. www.maadvisor.com.

Contacts

Cristina Terrasini



310.775.7615



[email protected]