Lattice Named VDC Research 2022 Gold Vendor Award Winner

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the company won the Gold Vendor Award from VDC Research in the Processors category for the second time in a row. The IoT & Embedded Hardware Vendor Satisfaction Awards are held bi-annually, and recipients are chosen based on vendor satisfaction ratings from more than 700 project/product management and sourcing decision makers from OEMs, systems integrators, engineering services companies, and other organizations.

“Flexibility and programmability are key to future-proofing systems in today’s fast evolving technology landscape, accelerated by the increasing demand for AI processing on the Edge,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice Semiconductor. “We are proud to once again be recognized by our customers for the innovation we deliver to them through our leadership portfolio of low power FPGAs, application-specific solution stacks, and easy-to-use software, and are grateful to VDC Research for this award.”

“We are seeing acceleration of edge computing and OT/IT convergence where supporting AI and hybrid clouds capabilities and application-specific workloads are becoming more important,” said Dan Mandell, Director of IoT & Embedded Technology at VDC Research. “Lattice Semiconductor consecutively receiving the Gold Award is a testament to its strong leadership in this segment, offering their innovative Edge applications and solutions to OEMs.”

The VDC Global IoT and Embedded Engineering & Development Survey recognizes the leading vendors of embedded processors, boards, modules, systems, and servers with the 2022 Platinum and Gold Vendor Satisfaction awards. Respondents rate satisfaction only for those vendors from which they had purchased for their most recent projects. Evaluation criteria for the Processors category included CPU performance, power consumption, programming tools, engineer experience, and compatibility with existing software assets. Click here to read the full research note from VDC Research.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

